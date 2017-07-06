This just came in the mail, because I once took a Lyft ride:

Lyft says it chooses its charities “to align with values that represent the Lyft community.” It’s two other charities are the Human Rights Campaign (gay rights) and the USO (military service members and their families). Jeez, it’s like riding in a taxi driven by Bono, or something.

I know, I know, you don’t have to participate in the Lyft program if you don’t want to. It’s an opt-in thing. Still, if that’s what it means to be “part of the Lyft community,” I’m out. I’ll restore the Lyft app to my smartphone once Lyft offers the option to donate spare change to only neutral causes, or adds a culturally conservative cause, instead of to organizations that work to destroy things that are important to me.

Even better, how about just shutting up and driving? When we lived in Dallas, we lived closer to a Whole Foods than to the nearest Central Market. Both are premium grocery chains. But I’d drive out of my way to go to Central Market over Whole Foods, if I had the time, simply because Whole Foods’s constant virtue signaling rubbed me the wrong way — even if I happened to agree with whatever they were gassing on about on any given aisle or shelf. At CM, they were all about celebrating food, and nothing but. You didn’t feel like you were also strongarmed into an ideological worldview by trading with them.

UPDATE: I agree with poster MH-Secular Misanthropist:

What annoys me is being part of a community. I want to pay for a service and have a nice impersonal transaction….

Yep. I’m not part of your damn fake community just because I spend money using your service. Are consumers really so starved for a sense of belonging that they fall for this?