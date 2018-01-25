Two e-mails from readers illuminate the discussion.

This one is from reader S., who agreed to let me publish it if I removed identifying details:

Hi Rod – a little anecdote for you. I live in [a relatively rural mid-Atlantic county]. Drugs are a huge problem here, and the kind of petty crime that goes with them, often escalating these days. I help run a little non-profit that feeds hungry and homeless. My particular role is managing [a program that] distributes food bags to 247 kids in 12 elementary schools around the county, typically to kids in free/reduced cost meal programs so that they have something to eat on weekends. Last night at our Board meeting we were reviewing the surveys from teachers about the efficacy of the program. A couple of comments: “________ has major attendance issues, but is always in school when the food bags are distributed.” “________ is so excited to receive his food bag he’s a different child.” “_________’s grandmother came in and thanked me for the food because she didn’t know how else she would feed her on the weekends.” “_________ is so thankful for her food bag, she tells me again and again how grateful she is for it.” That last little girl is four years old in kindergarten. Can you imagine? Most of these kids and their parents – increasingly grandparents – live in rough neighborhoods, to say the least. All of the food we give away has to be able to be eaten right out of the package or can, because you never know if there’s electricity or running water at home. Again – this is [name] County, not Baltimore or Philly. God bless the folks who love their poor neighborhoods, but I’m not under any illusions about the downsides.

This one is from Reader K, who also agreed to let me publish it if I took out identifying details: