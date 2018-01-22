So, get this: Sean Donis walks into another man’s house and finds his wife in bed with the guy (her boss), silently videotapes them for evidence, and doesn’t beat the everliving crap out of the guy having sex with his wife … and now the state is trying to put Sean Donis in jail for up to 15 years over it. Excerpt:

“I was in fear,” Lopez testified of the moment when Donis caught him in bed with his wife. “I kept telling him, you need to get out of here,” Lopez told the jury hearing Donis’s felony burglary case. Donis’s wife worked for Lopez as the billing manager for his orthopedics practice. Lopez said he was so desperate to get the enraged husband out of his home that he asked Donis “if he wanted to die.” “Kill me. I don’t care,” he said the desperate husband responded. The incident left Lopez traumatized. “I couldn’t go to sleep. I had repeated memories of what occurred. I started to go through the house and check all the doors and make sure they were locked,” he said.

Lopez should be happy that fear was the only thing Donis left him with. But now Donis, who didn’t lay a hand on either his unfaithful wife or his cuckold, is facing prison time. The reader who sent that clip to me adds:

We will need to write a letter of condolence to the LGBT lobby. Marriage was destroyed long before Obergefell. This story is outrageous. The interpretation of the situation of a married woman and her partner in adultery as two private individuals engaged in consensual sexual activity and entitled to their privacy from her lawfully-wedded husband is of course the liberal individualist interpretation. But it is outrageous. He is not just some other private citizen with no right to know or observe what is going on, the bond of marriage unites him with his wife. She is no longer a mere private citizen with the autonomy to sleep with whomever she wants. I mean, what is the point of making marriage a public and legal union if the state will refuse to uphold and protect it? Or treat it so contemptuously here by refusing to acknowledge its domain? Why do we bother saying “lawfully-wedded wife” in the vows if the lawful husband can face 15 years for catching her? It is amazing that the government will put bakers out of business for denying the validity of gay marriage, but will defend a man who shows contempt for a lawful marriage through adultery by criminally prosecuting the husband. If only the adulterer was a baker . . .

Sean Donis has a GoFundMe to pay for his legal defense. It certainly looks like him, but I have not verified it, so proceed at your own risk.