A self-described “radical feminist” describes what happens when “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria” manifests:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you think you are not going to have to deal with this in your community — and maybe even your family — you’re lying to yourself. Are you ready? Are you ready to be called a “bigot”? Are you prepared to take on the state, and an activist-industrial complex that is extremely vicious?

Read Ryan T. Anderson’s book to learn more about what’s at stake, scientifically and otherwise. And read the (non-political) site 4th Wave Now, for news and commentary about what parents and others who love kids caught up in this madness are doing about it.