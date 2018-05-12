A self-described “radical feminist” describes what happens when “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria” manifests:

#ROGD has hit my small town and kids I know. One mother asked the school counselor “could this be due to her developing and boys teasing her”. No, you see, the school has a zero tolerance for bullying 🙄. Stupid mom! 1/ — Bionic Lady 🇨🇦 (@LadyMctampon) May 11, 2018

Counselor has advised blockers and warned in veiled language that if she doesn’t support her kid to become medicalized, child services may become involved. What I’m doing about it: organizing a parents group. Only the beginning but within days we already have a few involved.2/ — Bionic Lady 🇨🇦 (@LadyMctampon) May 11, 2018

I asked her if she’s been called a TERF yet. No. I told her it’s coming. These are not transphobic people. It’s parents who know and live their kids. They need to have the freedom to discuss this. Wtf. 3 — Bionic Lady 🇨🇦 (@LadyMctampon) May 11, 2018

I still can’t believe this is all happening so fast. I thought we were safe away from the city, to raise our kids in peace. I watched from a distance on social media, blissfully unaware that this will hit me personally. This is nuts! — Bionic Lady 🇨🇦 (@LadyMctampon) May 11, 2018

If you think you are not going to have to deal with this in your community — and maybe even your family — you’re lying to yourself. Are you ready? Are you ready to be called a “bigot”? Are you prepared to take on the state, and an activist-industrial complex that is extremely vicious?

Read Ryan T. Anderson’s book to learn more about what’s at stake, scientifically and otherwise. And read the (non-political) site 4th Wave Now, for news and commentary about what parents and others who love kids caught up in this madness are doing about it.