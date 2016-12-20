That clip from MTV News is a piece of work: a nasty example of virtue signaling that’s both racist and sexist — but that’s okay because the target of its mockery is white men. If I were running Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, I would tweet that thing out incessantly, saying, “This is what the cultural left thinks of you.”

Transcript:

Hey fellow white guys, it’s about to be a new year and here are a few things we think you could do a little bit better in 2017. First off, try to recognize that America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy. Can we all just agree that ‘black lives matter’ isn’t the opposite of ‘all lives matter’? Black lives just matter. There’s no need to overcomplicate it. Also, blue lives matter isn’t a thing. Cops weren’t born with blue skin, right? I mean yeah, they weren’t born blue. Stop bragging about being woke. Stop saying woke. Learn what mansplaining is and then stop doing it Oh, and if you’re a judge don’t prioritize the well-being of an Ivy League athlete over the woman he assaulted. We all love Beyonce and yeah she’s black, so of course she cares about black issues. I’m talking to you Fox News. Feel free to take Kanye West though. You guys can have him. (You know what you did, Kanye.) Nobody who has black friends says that they have black friends. And just because you have black friends doesn’t mean that you’re not racist. You can be racist with black friends. Look guys we know nobody’s perfect but honestly, you could do a little better in 2017. Some of you guys do a great job. Some of you don’t. Please, because 2016 is bad; 2017 can’t be worse than this, right? Because this is bad.

There is not another ethnic or gender group in this country that MTV would dare to abuse in a bit like this. You will not see a genial clip telling black men how to clean up their act for 2017 (“Stop committing violent crimes wildly out of proportion to your numbers in the population”). You will not see one telling unmarried women to take greater responsibility for their sexuality, given the enormous numbers of births to unmarried women (“If you don’t want to get pregnant, take the pill or use the condom”). You will not see MTV offering advice to gay men to quit being so promiscuous (“Have you guys seen your STD rates lately? Pathetic”). And so forth.

But see, the people who wrote and produced this spot are no doubt all graduates of colleges that fill their heads with left-wing cant and propaganda that attributes all social evils to white men. Or at least feels privileged enough to mock them because of their race and their sex. I’m talking about places like the University of Wisconsin – Madison:

A class to be taught next semester at the University of Wisconsin Madison called “The Problem of Whiteness” aims to “understand how whiteness is socially constructed and experienced in order to help dismantle white supremacy,” the course description states. “Whites rarely or never questioned what it is to be white,” Assistant Professor Damon Sajnani, who will teach the course, told The College Fix in a telephone interview last week. “So you go through life taking it for granted without ever questioning or critically interrogating it.” For Sajnani, one way to solve this is to offer “The Problem of Whiteness,” an analysis of what it means to be white and how to deal with it as a “problem.” “The idea of talking about the problem of whiteness is to turn the question back to where it belongs,” he said. One of the main goals in the class will be to understand race and identity and how it impacts lives on a daily basis, he said. One of the talking points is juxtaposing white privilege and white power, and how the two can be intertwined and similar to each other, the scholar said. “The problem of racism is the problem of whites being racist towards blacks,” he said.

That’s mighty convenient, innit?

How far do you think anybody could get at a university with a proposal to teach a course on “The Problem Of Blackness,” or “The Problem Of Jewishness,” and so forth? Yet it is fine to demonize white people as a “problem.” If I were a Wisconsin taxpayer, I would be on the phone to my state legislator demanding to know why my tax dollars were going to subsidize a class that propagandizes students to hate white people.

These progressives — the ones in universities, the ones in MTV and other media — have no idea what demons they’re summoning with their snotty bigotries.