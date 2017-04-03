That’s a screen shot from a new patient form at Boulder Dental Arts, a Colorado dentist’s office. Note the final question on the image.

What would it mean to have female teeth in a male body? Can one’s teeth be genderfluid? Do fillings constitute colonialism? Are braces the orthodontic equivalent of “conversion therapy”? Why does the patriarchy get to determine that teeth are supposed to be “straight”?

Queering dentistry is going to be a lot of fun. Who needs laughing gas anymore?

UPDATE: If this is meant to be a joke, let me be the first to congratulate Boulder Dental Arts for poking fun at political correctness. If the joint is being snarky, I would definitely go there for my dental needs, if I lived in Boulder. I am scared to death of dentistry, and need all the laughs I can get when I cross the dental threshold. And the sedation.