The veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti write about Pope Francis’s unseemly dismissal of Cardinal Gerhard Müller, head of the CDF, the Vatican’s doctrinal office. Excerpts:

Though absolutely licit, the pope’s act may be considered a show of bad manners. Ordinarily, when a Church official comes to the end of his appointment before the normal age of retirement (Müller is only seventy years old), either his appointment is renewed, or he is given a brief extension—six months, a year—before being replaced. The formula for the latter is: You will remain in charge “donec aliter provideatur,” until we decide differently. It seems clear that the dismissal has not arisen from any substantive reason involving the work of the congregation. No explanation of this kind has been made. The pope’s choice was made freely and executed the hard way, without delicacy. This behavior is not surprising for anybody who knows how Jorge Maria Bergoglio acted while provincial superior of the Jesuit Province of Argentina—he was dismissed from that position for being unduly authoritarian—and as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

More:

Prior to the publication of that book, something happened that deeply distressed the cardinal. It was the dismissal of three priests of his congregation. Müller received a letter from the Secretariat of State, ordering the priests’ dismissal but giving no reason for it. When Müller did not answer that letter, a second letter came. Müller requested an audience with the pope. Time passed, with dates for the audience repeatedly fixed and then changed at the last minute. Finally, Müller got his audience. “I received this letter,” he told the pope, “but before acting on it, I wanted to talk with you, and know the reason for the dismissal. They are good priests and good workers.” “I am the pope,” answered Francis, “and I need give no reason to anyone for my decisions. I said they must go, and go they must.” Then the pope stood up and held out his hand, indicating that the audience was over. Müller was deeply upset. Then the same thing, more or less, happened to him. The cardinal told his story to a German newspaper, the Passauer Neue Presse. In an interview, he said that the pontiff had “communicated his decision” not to renew his appointment “within one minute” of the end of the last day of his five-year term as prefect. As in the case of the three priests, Müller was given no reason for his dismissal. “This style I cannot accept,” Müller declared, adding that in Rome, too, “the Church’s social teaching should be applied.”

Read the whole thing. There is a shocking coda to this story, which came out in an interview Cardinal Müller gave to a German newspaper. The occasion was the death of Cardinal Joachim Meisner, the former Archbishop of Cologne, who passed in his sleep last week. Cardinal Meisner, who was close to Benedict XVI, was one of four cardinals who signed the dubia, a formal theological challenge to Pope Francis’s teaching in Amoris laetitia. The dubia asks the Pope to clarify what its signers see as apparent theological contradictions between the encyclical and established Catholic teaching.

Anyway, according to Cardinal Müller, the night before Cardinal Meisner died, he (Müller) spoke to him by phone to inform the elder prelate that Francis had fired him from the CDF. According to Müller, the elderly cardinal was “deeply affected” by the news. He died in his sleep later that night.

Müller and Meisner, gone within a single day. Hoo boy. I tell you, by the time we come to the end of all this mercy, we will have had so much mercy we will be sick of it.

UPDATE: The great and reliable John L. Allen has a much less anxious take on what happened. FYI.

UPDATE.2: To this, the reader Augustinus says: