Sociologist George Yancey, who comments from time to time on this blog, investigates anti-Christian bias. Today, the philosophy blog Daily Nous posts some data he put together on the percentage of academic philosophers would be against hiring people in various groups. Here’s what Yancey found:

The Evangelical reader who sent this to me says:

For those of us in philosophy departments there are no real surprises except that Communists and Transgenders are almost as despised as we are. I wish race had been on there.

Imagine, though: more academic philosophers would be willing to hire Communists than Republicans or Southern Baptists.