Robert Jeffress, President Trump’s court pastor, hits bottom, digs.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people. When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country.”

This is obscene! God forbid that we should have to go to war at all, much less a nuclear war, which would be a catastrophe for humanity. But Jeffress ought to be praying against such a thing, not goading it on. What is wrong with him?!

Says conservative Evangelical writer Joe Carter:

I could be wrong, but I suspect there are zero evangelical pastors in North Korea encouraging their country’s leader to start a nuclear war. — Joe Carter (@joecarter) August 9, 2017

