A reader writes:

I am a primary care physician in a major Southern city –

I can testify for sure – most people would be horrified if they knew what their children/grandchildren were looking at online.

Just this afternoon – I had a 42 year old mother in tears in my office. Her son is a sophomore in high school at a “gifted and talented school” here in the local community. One of his high school age friends texted my patient – the mother – the following in reference to her son – “leave him alone B=$%h – or you will have to deal with me”. Apparently the mother had been all over her son for spending too much time on his computer and had begun making restrictions. The friend was not happy. When she doubled down after this text – the friend then sent her a picture of a KKK grand wizard holding a revolver to the head of a kitten. When she called the mother of the boy about this incident – the mother began laughing hysterically – and marveling at his creativity.

Mind you – this is just today’s story – I can write a novel from just what has happened to my patients in the past 12 months.

My parents in the 1970s were worried about us ending up like Eddie Haskell on the Beaver show. He comes off as a saint compared to many of these kids I am dealing with today.

I have two sons at home – toddlers – the stories that I am dealing with every day horrify me about the America my children will inherit.

People need to begin taking this stuff seriously – but I am afraid they are not.