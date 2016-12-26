Of all the stupid controversies, this one is special. And liberals aren’t the only ones guilty of causing it.

GOP chief Reince Priebus sent out an anodyne Christmas greeting from the party that included this inelegantly worded bit:

Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.

That could have been phrased more clearly, but you have to be deep inside the Blue Bubble to fail to understand that Christians consider Jesus to be, in the words of Revelation 19:16 (most memorably quoted in the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah), “King of Kings, and Lord of Lords”. It’s a messianic title. Christians join themselves with the Three Wise Men to celebrate the birth of that King. This is not some obscure theological doctrine. I mean, you only have to have heard Christmas carols. What do the “herald angels sing” of? “Glory to the newborn King.” Noël, Noël, “born is the King of Israel.” And so forth.

The Christian belief is that the King of Kings came into the world in the humblest manner, and died in ignominy. And yet, he was the Ruler of the Universe. This tells us something about the nature of God, and the nature of humanity. You don’t have to believe it, obviously, but to be ignorant of this in our culture is to evidence cultural illiteracy.

Well.

The distinction between a president and a king is not trivial https://t.co/8At2sHon1E — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 25, 2016

But it wasn’t only liberals. Here’s a top Republican Party strategist:

Dear RNC: We don’t have a “new King.” What the hell is wrong with you people? #TwoPaths #Vigilance — John Weaver (@JWGOP) December 25, 2016

Liberal writer James Fallows tries to save people from making fools of themselves:

@dandrezner The msg is tone-deaf but can be reconciled w std Christian theme. “Noel, noel, noel, noel: born is the King of Israel.” — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) December 25, 2016

To no avail:

Is this Trump Derangement Syndrome manifesting itself? That’s no doubt part of it. But mostly it’s theological ignorance. Again, you have to be a cultural illiterate to jump to the conclusion that Priebus was comparing Trump to Jesus Christ. An academic friend texted to me this morning:

The ignorance is staggering. I mean, these are well educated guys, and they have never (clearly) had a serious conversation about Christianity or with a Christian. Incredible. It’s clear that the expulsion of theology in any way from the academy has had DEEP consequences that I only now appreciate. For our secular friends, we are all dumb illiterate snake handlers. Some of us just wear sh!t from J Crew. But in the end, we are all Hillbillys.

UPDATE: Orthodox reader Old West adds an interesting perspective: