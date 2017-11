If u support Trump, we don’t have anything to talk abt & we can’t be friends. This isn’t abt parties or ideology; This is abt right & wrong — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 24, 2017

I’m not a Trump supporter, but this New York Times columnist sure makes me want to be.

UPDATE: Good grief, people, is it really that hard not to read everything with severe literalism?