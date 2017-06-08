A new LGBTQ Health Care Bill of Rights created by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene highlights existing protections at the city, state and federal levels to guard against discrimination in the doctor’s office.

These include the right to have your gender identity recognized and accommodated, and the right to choose who will make your medical decisions if you’re unable to do so.

The city released the ten-point Bill of Rights Tuesday in honor of Pride Month, along with a new ad campaign encouraging people to “bare it all” to their doctors by talking about everything—including sex and drugs.

One of the posters for the campaign, which will appear on city transit, features Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner for the health department’s Division of Disease Control, ripping his shirt open.

“We need to empower LGBTQ people with the knowledge that their health matters and with strategies to access the best-possible culturally responsive health care,” Daskalakis said in a statement.

A reader who sent this item in says [emphasis his]:

Many of these legal rights are positive or unobjectionable, but one is highly problematic: “Have your gender identity and gender expression recognized, affirmed, documented and accommodated.”

This, the reader says, will make it much harder to be a traditionally religious doctor in New York City.

If you think it will stop in NYC, you’re dreaming. From The Benedict Option: