Gang, my MacBook Air took a dive yesterday afternoon as I was trying to install the latest iOS update (High Sierra). I tried everything one is supposed to do to restart it, and ended up taking it to the Genius Bar this afternoon. It’s still there, and may well be there overnight. This is why you haven’t seen any new blog entries or updated comments today. About an hour ago, I borrowed a laptop from my son, and am working on it now. Blogging will be light until I get my Precious back, though.

It is weird and unpleasant for me not to be able to write when I want to write. All day it has felt to me like sleep paralysis: when you are fully conscious but you cannot make your limbs move. That sense of panic. Weird. Seems like the older I get, the more I am defined by my need to write.

Anyway, thanks for your patience.