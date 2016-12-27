Only in New Orleans, kids, only in New Orleans:

Science fiction fans were saddened Tuesday (Dec. 27) by the news that actor Carrie Fisher, who was best known for her iconic role as Star Wars’ Princess Leia, had died at age 60. Almost immediately, Ryan Ballard, leader of The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus Carnival marching group, began planning a second line-style parade for Friday to celebrate the memory of Fisher.

Chewbacchus, one of the fastest-growing Mardi Gras organizations, was inspired by the Star Wars series. Chewbacchus is a mash-up of the names of Star Wars character Chewbacca and Bacchus, the Roman god of wine.

The Leijorettes, a group of more than 100 marchers costumed as Princess Leia, are expected to lead the parade. Most of the Leijorettes are roller derby players, Ballard said.