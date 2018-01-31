‘memba this?

The @CBMWorg‘s so-called “Nashville Statement” is poorly named and does not represent the inclusive values of the city & people of Nashville — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) August 29, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Nashville mayor was responding to the Nashville Statement, an Evangelical affirmation of traditional Biblical sexual morality. The first article in the Nashville Statement is below:

Well. Breaking news out of Nashville tonight:

Mayor Megan Barry said Wednesday she had an extramarital affair with the police officer in charge of her security detail, an extraordinary admission that rocks the popular Nashville mayor’s first term. Barry, in an interview with The Tennessean on Wednesday afternoon, apologized “for the harm I’ve done to the people I love and the people who counted on me” but said she won’t be resigning. She confirmed the affair with Metro police Sgt. Robert Forrest Jr. since the spring or summer of 2016, just months after she entered office the previous fall. Forrest submitted his retirement papers Jan. 17. His final day was Wednesday.

She continued, in her full statement:

“God will forgive me, but the people of Nashville don’t have to. In the weeks and months to come, I will work hard to earn your forgiveness and earn back your trust.”

How interesting that Her Honor presumes to know what God’s going to do.

Mayor Barry denounced the Evangelicals for their statement affirming orthodox Biblical sexual morality while she was banging her bodyguard — another woman’s husband — behind her own husband’s back. Mayor Barry’s superior values allowed her to include another woman’s husband into her bed.

I don’t think Mayor Megan Barry is a moral authority on anything to do with marriage and sexuality. The Nashville Statement has a lot more integrity and staying power than she does.

UPDATE: Here’s a tip for my liberal commentators. Restrain yourself from knee-jerk whatabouttery. We are all perfectly well aware of the existence of hypocritical family values Republicans. I have criticized them in this space often — most recently our president’s Evangelical pastor supporters. I’m not going to approve any more whatabout comments from liberals on this thread. “But Trump” is boring and pointless.