A reader in Germany e-mails the above clip, and says:

My wife and I both read The Benedict Option recently, and tonight as we were watching My Dinner with Andre (which came out the same year as After Virtue) we noticed one of Andre Gregory’s monologues—about the need for “islands of safety”—presaged some of your ideas.

Watch the clip — it’s less than three minutes long, and pretty amazing, re: the point the German reader makes. I haven’t seen that film since it came out in the 1980s.