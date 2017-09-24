Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

This is the President of the United States trash-talking and trolling an insane dictator who is armed with nuclear weaponry.

Will we reach a point when Congress acts to remove Trump to prevent his big fat mouth from starting a nuclear war? Will there even be time? What on earth is the reason for this childish display, especially with the lives of tens of millions of people potentially at stake?

What must the Joint Chiefs be thinking tonight? What must the people of Seoul?

This is exactly the thing I feared most from a Trump presidency: that the egomaniac would stumble into war.