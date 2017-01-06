It’s cold, and we might be getting ice on the roads. Naturally, this being the subtropics, we’re freaking out. A Baton Rouge TV station dispatched a reporter to St. Francisville, where Ernestine James, one of our local librarians, tells him the God’s honest truth about how ill-prepared we Southerners are for even the slightest bit of winter precipitation.

I, however, am snug in my house with hot tea and lots of books. Miss Ernestine speaks truth: stay at home, fool.

UPDATE: The Facebook clip is not embedding, so watch the news report here. Miss Ernestine tells you like it is around :45.