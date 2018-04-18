Hey, Northern Virginia readers, I’d love to see you at my talk on Thursday night in Fairfax.

I’ll be speaking at 7:30 at the Lorien Wood School in Vienna. There will be Q&A and book-signing there. Tickets are $10 per person. Seating is limited. The first 150 people who sign up will get a free paperback copy of The Benedict Option. The paperbacks have a Study Guide in the back, to guide group reading.

I hope you’ll come, not only because it will be nice to see you, but also because it’s important to meet other creative minorities in your area who care about the Benedict Option, and with whom you might collaborate.

Register in advance here. The Lorien Wood School — a Christian school for K-8 — looks like a fascinating place, by the way. Why not come out and see what it has to offer?