A friend of mine attending a classical education conference in Louisiana found this growing in the carpet of his hotel room this weekend. My wife was at the same conference, and said the hotel was actually a nice one. Louisiana humidity is a THING, y’all! If you come here in the summer … just don’t come here in the summer. You stand still for more than ten minutes, and mushrooms will be growing between your toes.

See, this is why I need to get rich enough to buy a summer cottage in Nova Scotia or somewhere. Summer in Louisiana is miserable.