The LGBT Eye of Sauron now turns inward in its relentless search for new forms of oppression to resist. From a Slate piece about gay-dad bigotry against other gay dads:

In other words, there’s still a social hierarchy in the gay fatherhood world, with coupled white parents at the top. Unsurprisingly, these men also tend to have lots of disposable income. (Surrogacy can cost upward of $75,000, though Carroll says it was uncouth to discuss these costs explicitly in the group.) “Even adoption is stratified,” Carroll said. Potential adoptees, she noted, “must prove they have the physical space and income to provide a stable home.”

Just so you’re following the argument, understand that Carroll says it’s bigoted to require potential adoptive parents to be able to afford to raise children in a stable home. More:

While the myth of gay affluence has been proven to be just that—at least until the picture was recently complicated by an apparent “gay earnings bump”—economic stratification within the gay community hasn’t been as widely discussed. Part of this has to do with politics: In the fight for marriage equality, the gay community concerned itself with “selling sameness,” Suzanna Walters wrote in her landmark book, All the Rage: The Story of Gay Visibility in America. “The representations of lesbian and gay parents by the ‘enlightened’ media evinces a form of homophobia that is at once less dramatic and more insidious, focusing as it does on acceptance of gay parents as heterosexual clones,” she writes. Gay parents who didn’t fit a certain mold were sidelined to present a comforting image to straight society.

Um, what? The gay people who said that society should accept gay couples as adoptive parents and families because they are families like everybody else — they’re now the bigots who have otherized and excluded other gay parents.

As the reader who sent this item in said, we may well have reached peak Law of Merited Impossibility. Of course gay families are just like all other families, you hater, and when you agree, then by so doing will you reveal your true bigotry.

For people who insist that #LoveWins, there sure is a lot of malice.