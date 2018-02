Hey readers, last time to see me this go-round in Paris:

Thursday, February 15, 2018 – 8:30 pm

Exchange with the philosopher Martin Steffens

Organized in partnership with the association ICHTUS

Crypt of Saint Ferdinand des Ternes

23, rue d’Armaillé – 75017 Paris

M ° Charles de Gaulle-Étoile or Ternes

Off to Souvigny in the Auvergne on the weekend, then back to the US on Monday.

Come say hello!