The author of the genocide tweet is a professor at Drexel University, a radical leftist, and … white. The university responded quickly, on Christmas Day:

Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher’s inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University. The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.

Watch this case closely. At every point, ask yourself what the outcome would be if a Drexel professor had expressed a desire for a black Holocaust, or the Holocaust of any people other than “whites”. This is a test for Drexel.

How, exactly, is it possible for white students to take this man’s class henceforth, knowing that he has publicly expressed a desire for them to be exterminated because of the color of their skin?

In other news of Christmas-related racist crackpottery, here’s a Season’s Greetings from Black Lives Matter in Atlanta:

White folks do not worship any holiday belonging to black people. Why do black folks go all out for CHRISTMAS? #BlackLivesMatter — Official BLM Atlanta (@OfficialBLMATL) December 25, 2016

What racist ignoramuses. Christmas is not a “white” holiday, nor is Christianity a “white” religion. More than 63 percent of the people in sub-Saharan Africa are Christians. Looked at another way, one in four of the world’s two billion Christians are in Africa. The faith is dying in Europe, and declining in North America, but booming in Africa. Increasingly, atheism/agnosticism is the white man’s religion. The black man’s religion, at least to judge by the numbers, is Christianity, followed by Islam.