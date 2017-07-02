Greetings from Siena. Smell that? It’s the aroma of victory … for ONDA (The Wave), the best contrada! We shall see this evening, when the horses are put to the test. We’re going to the blessing of the horse this afternoon. May Onda’s steed leave us a “little present” in the church today!
