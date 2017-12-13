Watch this. Learn from it. Go and be likewise.

UPDATE: Half of y’all are crazy. I keep seeing comments that say, in effect, “But whatabout (some bad thing Biden did or said)? Huh? HUH?!” Come on, people, can we not put aside our partisanship long enough to recognize a decent, humane gesture by someone we don’t normally like? President George W. Bush would do things like this too. Most people do. Most people aren’t so wacked out by politics that they are incapable of admiring something admirable in their political opponents.

Seriously, if you hate Biden so much that you can’t approve of this fatherly gesture of kindness to Meghan McCain, whose father is dying of brain cancer, then you need to check your heart and make sure it’s still functioning.