This is potentially huge:

The British government has refused to say whether telling people about the Christian faith could be a hate crime. Lord Pearson of Rannoch, a UKIP peer, says when he raised a question on the issue on the House of Lords, the government failed to state clearly whether Christians cannot be prosecuted just for stating their beliefs. “I said to the government ‘Will they confirm unequivocally that a Christian who says that Jesus is the only son of the one true God cannot be arrested for hate crime or any other offence, however much it may offend a Muslim or anyone of any other religion?’” In response to the question, government whip Baroness Vere of Norbiton said: “My Lords, I am not going to comment on that last question from the noble Lord.” She added that the legal definition of “hate crime” has been the same for the past 10 years.

Yes, and that’s precisely the problem. Here are screenshots from a UK government document defining “hate crime”:

And:

Do you see the problem? Simply stating publicly that someone’s religious beliefs are incorrect can be construed as a hate crime, based on the perception by the alleged victim. If a statement is “perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on a person’s religion or received religion” (or sexual orientation), then the person making the statement can face charges.

In a separate interview, Lord Pearson said:

Lord Person [sic] has urged for a discussion on the issue because he believes what constitutes a hate crime has not been clearly enshrined in law. “It depends how much they feel hated, that’s what’s so stupid about it. “What about free speech? That’s where I’m coming from. I just want to talk about it and I want the government to answer.”

If you stood in Trafalgar Square and read these texts aloud from the Bible:

Romans 1:24-27: Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator—who is forever praised. Amen. Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. John 14:6: Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

You could be brought up on hate crimes charges in the UK if a gay person, or gay rights supporter, was offended by what you said, or, in the second case, if a non-Christian felt victimized by your “prejudice” against non-Christian religions. Right?

Wrong, said Home Office Minister Lord Ahmed when Lord Pearson brought this up in 2016:

Home Office minister Lord Ahmed replied stating that reading the Bible in public would never become a criminal offence. He said: “Reading texts from the Holy Bible in public or preaching the divinity of Christ is not a crime and never will be in this country.

I hope he’s right. I welcome correction by my UK readers, but I assume that there haven’t been many hate crime prosecutions of Christians for publicly stating ordinary Christian teaching, even the kind that stands to offend gays, Muslims, and others. But the law is sufficiently vague that it’s easy to see how this could happen, if the government wished to make it happen. In any case the Baroness Vere’s flippant response — remember, she represents a Tory government — is hardly reassuring.

It is likely the case that she took the question as trolling, based on the fact that Lord Pearson asked the same kind of question last year, and received a clear response from Lord Ahmed. That said, it is worrying that the “hate crime” law is so broad in the UK that it easily could be applied against Christians in the way Lord Pearson said it could be. And for that matter, it could be applied against Muslims, or any other person exercising freedom of speech.

Read the whole thing.

Again, I invite clarification and correction from UK readers if I’m not understanding anything.