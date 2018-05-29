Prosperity gospel preacher Jesse Duplantis, a Louisiana-based televangelist, reveals that God told him he needs a new $54 million private plane. Says USA Today:

“Now, some people believe that preachers shouldn’t have jets,” Duplantis said in a video posted last week. “I really believe that preachers ought to … have every available outlet to get this Gospel preached to the world.” In fact, Duplantis said that “if Jesus was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey.” “He’d be in an airplane preaching the Gospel all over the world,” he said.

More:

In 2015, Duplantis appeared in a video with fellow televangelist Kenneth Copeland where they defended their need for private jets. Copeland explained that because they are famous, they would have people coming up to them and asking for prayers. “You can’t manage that today,” Copeland said. “This dope-filled world, and get in a long tube with a bunch of demons. And it’s deadly.” “And it works on your heart,” Duplantis agreed. “It really does.”

You all who are getting on dope-filled demon tubes to come down to Walker Percy Weekend in a few days had better be prepared: it’s going to be in the mid-90s this weekend, so it’s sure gonna feel like hell.

But seriously, why do people give these mountebanks money? Probably because this is the message they hear:

Nowhere in the Bible does it say you have to give up or you've got to quit. No, you are destined from the minute you become a Christian to win in life. You are an overcomer, not a becomer! — Jesse Duplantis (@jesse_duplantis) May 27, 2018

