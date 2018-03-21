A reader writes:

The Great War on the English Language has begun at my workplace now. In the last 4 months an unspeakable amount of time and energy has been devoted to discussing the parameters of proper pronoun usage, complete with complaints lodged via HR and requests for meetings and committees. We’ve been asked to require everyone to share pronouns at the beginning of meetings, in email signatures, and in our bios on the company website – with exactly the same reasoning that Ms. Trees puts forth. Namely, that it puts an undue burden on the differently gendered folks (? not sure what the proper wording is here) to be the only ones sharing their pronouns, and that it’s a privilege to be correctly gendered by your colleagues and clients. Thus far the company hasn’t acquiesced to all of the demands, but I’m sure we’re on our way. We’re in one of the most liberal parts of the country. With the demographic we largely hire (20-something grads from “prestigious” colleges), the light at the end of the tunnel is indeed a train. I have a senior leadership role, and I know the time will come for me when it’s no longer good enough to keep my head down and use people’s names rather than their pronouns. I’m sure that I’ll be forced to make a choice, and will likely lose my job over it. Or I’ll need to leave first. I long to go back to a time when the words “cisgender” and “ze/hir” weren’t something I discussed every day. Alas, that ship has sailed. Needless to say, I have the Ben Op book on loan from the library!

Read that again. Send it to everyone you know. This is exactly how it happens, people. Those who say that gender theory is only a preoccupation of the crazypants academic left have no idea what they’re talking about. This stuff may start in universities, but it doesn’t stay there. There has never been a fad that corporate Human Resources departments don’t seize on to justify their existence. And corporate lawyers will be advising their clients to adopt this insanity as a way to protect themselves from “hostile workplace” lawsuits. (Another reason to be mindful of the judiciary as you vote.)

Let me say it as clearly as I can: you cannot hide from this stuff. It is coming. The people who tell you not to worry about it are either fools or liars.

You had better start thinking and planning now for how you are going to deal with it. From The Benedict Option:

I have talked to a number of Christians, in fields as diverse as law, banking, and education, who face increasing pressure within their corporations and institutions to publicly declare themselves “allies” of LGBT colleagues. In some instances, employees are given the opportunity to wear special badges advertising their allyship. Naturally if one doesn’t wear the badge, she is likely to face questions from co-workers and even shunning. These workers fear that this is soon going to serve as a de facto loyalty oath for Christian employees—and if they don’t sign it, so to speak, it will mean the end of their jobs and possibly even their careers. To sign the oath, they believe, would be the modern equivalent of burning a pinch of incense before a statue of Caesar. It will be impossible in most places to get licenses to work without affirming sexual diversity dogma. For example, in 2016 the American Bar Association voted to add an “anti-harassment” rule to its Model Code of Conduct, one that if adopted by state bars would make it simply discussing issues having to do with homosexuality (among other things) impossible without risking professional sanction—unless one takes the progressive side of the argument. Along those lines, it will be very difficult to have open dialogue in many workplaces without putting oneself in danger. One Christian professor on a secular university’s science faculty declined to answer a question I had about the biology of homosexuality, out of fear that anything he said, no matter how innocuous and fact-based, could get him brought up on charges within his university, as well as attacked by social media mobs. Everyone working for a major corporation will be frog-marched through “diversity and inclusion” training and will face pressure not simply to tolerate LGBT co-workers but to affirm their sexuality and gender identity. Plus, companies that don’t abide by state and federal antidiscrimination statutes covering LGBTs will be not be able to receive government contracts. In fact, according to one religious liberty litigator who has had to defend clients against an exasperating array of antidiscrimination lawsuits, the only thing standing between an employer or employee and a court action is the imagination of LGBT plaintiffs and their lawyers. “We are all vulnerable to such targeting,” he said. Says a religious liberty lawyer, “There is no looming resolution to these conflicts; no plateau that we’re about to reach. Only intensification. It’s a train that won’t stop so long as there is momentum and track.” David Gushee, a well-known Evangelical ethicist who holds an aggressively progressive stance on gay issues, published a column in 2016 noting that the middle ground is fast disappearing on the question of whether discrimination against gays and lesbians for religious reasons should be tolerated. “Neutrality is not an option,” he wrote. “Neither is polite half-acceptance. Nor is avoiding the subject. Hide as you might, the issue will come and find you.”

You have been warned. If you don’t know how you will react when your company compels you to affirm these lies, you’re going to find out. Are you willing to lose your job over it? Where will you draw the line? Again, as the prosecutorially liberal Evangelical David Gushee puts it: “Hide as you might, the issue will come and find you.”

For those who plan to collaborate, or who feel they have no real choice for whatever reason, here is some advance preparation material, courtesy of the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee. This will be on the test, bigot: