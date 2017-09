Want an interesting comparison? Here's a look at Irma on the bottom, and Andrew on top- Incredible how much bigger #Irma is… #WESHwx pic.twitter.com/7mf2wRsEHh — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) September 8, 2017

I’m … this … no words.

May God protect all you dear people in the path of this storm. Any readers in the Southeast or on the islands who can check in, please do. Everybody else, pray if you pray, and stand prepared to give to relief efforts.