The Evergreen State University in Olympia, Wash., promotes itself as a “progressive” liberal arts college. Here’s what that means: Watch Evergreen biology professor Bret Weinstein set upon by a mob of Social Justice Warriors. What was his sin? Objecting to a student demand that all white people get off campus for a day, because Racism:

What did these young scholars say to the professor?

The missive became public, resulting in an on-campus confrontation Wednesday between Weinstein and student protesters, in which Weinstein attempts to engage in dialogue with the students, who in turn call him a “piece of shit” and ask for his resignation, as seen in video footage of the altercation. “Stop telling people of color they’re fucking useless,” a female student demands of Weinstein at one point. “You’re useless, get the fuck out of here,” she adds, saying “fuck you, you piece of shit” as her peers ask Weinstein for an explanation of his email. Weinstein attempts to answer–asking “may I answer that question?”–butthe student protesters suddenly decide that they no longer want his explanation, and respond with a resounding “no!”

They drove him off campus out of fear for his own safety:

As a biology professor for 15 years at Olympia’s The Evergreen State College, Bret Weinstein has seen his share of protests, but he’s never been afraid of being on campus until this week. “I have been told by the Chief of Police it’s not safe for me to be on campus,” said Weinstein, who held his Thursday class in a downtown Olympia park. An administrator confirmed the police department advised Weinstein it “might be best to stay off campus for a day or so.” Demonstrations involving as many as 200 students filled classrooms and the President’s office on campus on Tuesday and Wednesday. Protesters are upset over what they believe are racist policies at the college, and some called for Weinstein to resign.

Every one of those students who intimidated that professor should be disciplined, and probably expelled. Every one. Including this nitwit:

But when student Marissa Parker, one of the protesters, heard Weinstein was advised to stay off campus, she responded, “If he feels unsafe or frightened for two days, he can only imagine what black and brown bodies have feared for years.”

According to the report from Seattle’s KING television station that I linked to above, Evergreen State officials are considering changing the school’s racial policies in response to the protesters. And look at this — the administration is gutless:

My students are being singled out for disagreeing with the conventional wisdom. Witch hunt, 2017. @EvergreenStCol is silent on the matter. pic.twitter.com/8LXlV5kRTx — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) May 25, 2017

The President @EvergreenStCol is barricaded w/ protestors. Police forced to stand down by Pres campus under protest-control. Students Unsafe — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) May 25, 2017

@EvergreenStCol To be clear: the police told me I am not safe on campus. They can not protect me. Students in jeopardy. No contact from admin. George? — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) May 25, 2017

What’s it going to take to make this evil stop?

The backlash is coming, though not fast enough. But it’s coming.

UPDATE: Or not. Reader Jonathan comments:

What makes you think there’s a backlash coming? I wish you were right or at least had any grounds for hoping as much, but such a pronouncement sounds like some pagan philosopher dismissing the rise of Christianity and declaring c. 500 AD that there will be a pagan backlash, just you wait, this insanity can’t last. . . My wife is an academic in the humanities. She related to me just last night how she was at a colleague’s house with other faculty from her department and someone said to her, apropos of this person’s transgender male friend who was going to start breastfeeding his infant, “isn’t that cool?” And my wife said nothing, walked into the kitchen to put the food she had brought in the fridge. Don’t you think, she later said to me, that my silence would have given her (the colleague with the trans friend) pause? No, I said. No, you were the one being tested there, and after all it was you who were struck speechless. The only thing your colleague might have paused to wonder is how far astray you might be from the New Morality and whether she might be able eventually to leverage this against you. It was indeed a moment of confrontation, I told my wife, but it was you who were being confronted, not you who were confronting your colleague. The culture has swung round. We’re the freaks. (Catholics). Not that I care. And you shouldn’t either, Rod. I don’t want to contribute to the prevalent misunderstanding of the BenOp as pure withdrawal, but the fact is the universities aren’t worth saving and the only reason you should focus on stories like this is to bring home the point that the Christian population needs to establish its own shadow-culture. If there’s a positive focus like that, about building up an alternative, I might care about a story like this. Otherwise, no, I don’t care about “stopping the evil,” let the schools burn, let the dead bury the dead.

UPDATE: From a reader with an Evergreen e-mail address:

I was here. In the Library. Staff. It was a brown-shirt terrorist operation. And they got what they wanted. There was fear amongst the students (who were not participating), there was fear amongst the staff. (One of our student-workers left early because she felt the stress and fear affecting her heart condition.) There was frustration and disappointment amongst us lower-level staff in an administration which simply left us to fend for and protect ourselves and our students as best we could. When they barricaded the front of the building, we closed the main entrance to the Library itself, allowed entrance and egress through a side-door, and told patrons already in the Library they were free to leave using an emergency exit out the back of the building which wasn’t being “monitored”–an option which many gratefully accepted. The “protest” started in the Library Building Lobby–some 20 yards from my desk–with the ominous announcement that “this is about black-people. So be careful what you say!” Almost six hours later–that is, almost six hours of terrorizing the campus–it wound up in the same place with some young girl identifying herself as “a person of color” and saying she was tired of putting up with yadda-yadda, finally declaring, “If you’re not with me, you’re against me!” Does that sound like a threat much? It should, because with it she clearly defined the standard by which you are either acceptable, or dehumanizable. (In other words, you might as well just sign yourself up on Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of “Hate Organizations”, because that is what you will be labeled as.) She immediately followed this up–with NO sense of irony–with the words, “Let’s have one more ‘Community Love’!” This triggered an immediate and zombie-like chorus of “Community Love” from the assembled crowd, sounding creepily like “The Greater Good” from the movie “Hot Fuzz”. (Great film.) Response from the “rank and file”–that is, those of us who actually work for a living–was negative, but necessarily quiet. To quote–slightly modified–a coworker this morning, “I hope he [Weinstein] sues the fudge out of the college.” But of course, we will not be heard; the higher up the food-chain you go, the more this nonsense apparently makes sense. I have worked here in this position for 20 years, and as a Christian, I can tell you that there is bias, intolerance, and hate-speech at Evergreen, but it is not racial. From my immediate supervisor four weeks into my employment here being confused at why I did not laugh at his joke about the Library of Congress assigning “BS” as the subject-call# for Christianity, to the faculty who last year very glibly and confidently told me at the Circulation Desk–in front of other witnesses–that he thought everyone who couldn’t get behind “Obergefell” should be imprisoned (“Lock ’em all up, that’s what I say!”), it has only gotten more brazen and more intolerant. I have to agree with Jonathan; the educational system in rotten to the core–and not just higher-ed. The only option, the only hope, Christian or otherwise, is to start afresh somewhere else with something else. Good luck to all of us with that.

