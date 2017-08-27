Sparks Fly Between U.S. Air Giants and Oil Rich Sheiks The Alt-Right Is Not Who You Think They Are Why Not Pay Women to Stay Home, Raise Children? Dictators Know That Only Nukes Will Save Them Face It: Trump Is the Man in America’s Mirror Why Today’s Conservatives Are Useless Debaters What Does a 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Dynasty Have to Do With Berkeley? After 16 Years of War, Afghanistan Still World’s Heroin Supplier Big Brother Wants Warrantless Access to Your Smartphone Two CIA Contractors Successfully Sued for “Black Site” Torture Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher Houston Flooding Open Thread By Rod Dreher • August 27, 2017, 3:05 PM Tweet Houston and Houston area readers, please check in. What are you seeing? Are you OK? Posted in A Sense of Place. Sparks Fly Between U.S. Air Giants and Oil Rich Sheiks The Alt-Right Is Not Who You Think They Are Why Not Pay Women to Stay Home, Raise Children? Dictators Know That Only Nukes Will Save Them Face It: Trump Is the Man in America’s Mirror Why Today’s Conservatives Are Useless Debaters What Does a 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Dynasty Have to Do With Berkeley? After 16 Years of War, Afghanistan Still World’s Heroin Supplier Big Brother Wants Warrantless Access to Your Smartphone Two CIA Contractors Successfully Sued for “Black Site” Torture Sparks Fly Between U.S. Air Giants and Oil Rich Sheiks The Alt-Right Is Not Who You Think They Are Why Not Pay Women to Stay Home, Raise Children? Dictators Know That Only Nukes Will Save Them Face It: Trump Is the Man in America’s Mirror Why Today’s Conservatives Are Useless Debaters What Does a 2,000-Year-Old Chinese Dynasty Have to Do With Berkeley? After 16 Years of War, Afghanistan Still World’s Heroin Supplier Big Brother Wants Warrantless Access to Your Smartphone Two CIA Contractors Successfully Sued for “Black Site” Torture War in Yemen a Bonanza for U.S. and U.K Arms Merchants Clarence Thomas’s Conservative Identity Politics