Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, who was made a star by Miramax, recalls his time in the Harvey Weinstein orbit. Excerpts:

So, yeah, I was there.

And let me tell you one thing.

Let’s be perfectly clear about one thing:

Everybody-fucking-knew.

Not that he was raping.

No, that we never heard.

But we were aware of a certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful.

We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite.

There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm.

All couched in vague promises of potential movie roles.

(and, it should be noted: there were many who actually succumbed to his bulky charms. Willingly. Which surely must have only impelled him to cast his fetid net even wider).

But like I said: everybody-fu*king-knew.

And to me, if Harvey’s behavior is the most reprehensible thing one can imagine, a not-so-distant second is the current flood of sanctimonious denial and condemnation that now crashes upon these shores of rectitude in gloppy tides of bullshit righteousness.

Because everybody-fu*king-knew.

And do you know how I am sure this is true?

Because I was there.

And I saw you.

And I talked about it with you.

You, the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers.

And you, the big rival studio chiefs; you, the big actors; you, the big actresses; you, the big models.

You, the big journalists; you, the big screenwriters; you, the big rock stars; you, the big restaurateurs; you, the big politicians.

I saw you.

All of you.