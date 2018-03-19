“Hoes need abortions” chants Kate McGrew, an American prostitute speaking on behalf of the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, at a rally last fall urging repeal of the 8th Amendment to the Irish constitution. The 8th Amendment heavily restricts abortion. The Irish government has scheduled a national referendum for May.

A civilization that embraces this evil will not stand, nor deserves to.