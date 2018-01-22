Cazembe Murphy Jackson is a 37-year-old transgender man intent on sharing the story of his abortion with the world.

Today marks the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court giving Americans control over when—and if—they have children. It’s been under constant attack since becoming law in 1973, and might be facing its greatest threat now: Last week, the Trump administration announced a new division in the Department of Health and Human Services devoted to protecting health-care professionals who refused to perform abortions on moral or religious grounds.

Jackson is sharing his story as part of the National Network of Abortion Funds’ We Testify project, which is expanding people’s perceptions about who seeks reproductive health care and why.

“The thing that motivated me to tell my story—beyond just having had an abortion—is that I want to help amplify the voices of trans-masculine and other nonbinary folks who also need access to abortion and other kinds of family planning,” Jackson, a community organizer and writer based in Atlanta, tells NewNowNext. “I think it’s important for us to see ourselves represented in the reproductive justice movement, since oftentimes you only hear about women.”