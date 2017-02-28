This was announced from Norcia today:

An Evening with Rod Dreher

Proceeds Benefit Monastery Rebuilding Projects in Norcia Following the 2016 Earthquakes

Join Prior Benedict, Fr. Cassian and Fr. Martin in Dallas!



Saturday, May 27, 2017

6:00 PM

Reception in the Promenade

Private Reception with Rod Dreher (Table Sponsors Only)

7:00 PM

Dinner

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd

Dallas, Texas 75219

United States

Contact the hotel directly for possible special offers.

Mention that you are attending the Monks of Norcia event.

On October 31, 2016, a 6.6 earthquake levelled the historic 14th-century Basilica of St. Benedict and crippled the adjacent monastery.

The Monks of Norcia, who call these ruins home, have been the custodians of the birthplace of St. Benedict since the year 2000 A.D.

Following the rule of the great patron of western monasticism, the monks are committed to rebuilding the structures that make possible monastic life in Norcia.

“An Evening with Rod Dreher” is aimed at raising awareness and generating the means to make that goal a reality.

Keynote Speech by Rod Dreher

Rod Dreher is a journalist, commentator, and author, most recently, of The Benedict Option: A Strategy For Christians In A Post-Christian Nation. The book contends that the West is entering a post-Christian “Dark Age,” and calls on all traditional Christians — Catholics, Protestants, and Eastern Orthodox — to adapt for the 21st century St. Benedict of Nursia’s response to the collapse of the Roman Empire.

In the book, Dreher highlights the monks of Norcia as a bright light in the present darkness, and features interviews with them about the relevance of the Benedictine way of life to contemporary Christians. Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput calls The Benedict Option “an invaluable tool for understanding our times and acting as faithful believers.”

Dreher, a former columnist and editorial board member of The Dallas Morning News, is a senior editor at The American Conservative. His earlier books include Crunchy Cons (2006), The Little Way of Ruthie Leming (2013), and How Dante Can Save Your Life (2015). Dreher is an Eastern Orthodox Christian who lives in Baton Rouge with his wife and three children.

Copies of The Benedict Option will be available for purchase at the event.

Featuring the Monks’ Own Birra Nursia!

Birra Nursia is brewed in the great Belgian monastic tradition and complements well the cuisine and atmosphere of the city of Norcia. The rose window of the Basilica of Saint Benedict graces every bottle as a sign of our respect to the home of his birth.

Attend This Event With Donations Starting at $250

Inquire About Sponsoring a Table

The monks need help with underwriting tables!

You can make an impact by sponsoring one. Host Committee tables can be sponsored for $10,000. Other tables start at $2,500.

The Monks of Norcia Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization. All gifts are deductible to the extent allowed by law.

