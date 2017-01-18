Trump and Israel

Heat And Futility

By Rod DreherJanuary 18, 2017, 4:11 PM
We have hardly had a winter in Louisiana. We had two cold days, but that’s it. It’s been warm here all winter long. I have spent most days in January outside in a t-shirt. It’s miserable. Mosquitoes are lingering. Nobody really likes very cold weather, I don’t suppose, but the summers are so long and punishing here that we love a respite from the heat, however short it is. This year, it hasn’t been hot, exactly, but it has been warm — so warm that it feels that we’ve not had a winter at all.

So I wasn’t all that surprised to read this news today:

Marking another milestone for a changing planet, scientists reported on Wednesday that the Earth reached its highest temperature on record in 2016 — trouncing a record set only a year earlier, which beat one set in 2014. It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row.

The findings come two days before the inauguration of an American president who has called global warming a Chinese plot and vowed to roll back his predecessor’s efforts to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases.

The data show that politicians cannot wish the problem away. The Earth is heating up, a point long beyond serious scientific dispute, but one becoming more evident as the records keep falling. Temperatures are heading toward levels that many experts believe will pose a profound threat to both the natural world and to human civilization.

More:

Since 1880, NOAA’s records show only one other instance when global temperature records were set three years in a row: in 1939, 1940 and 1941. The Earth has warmed so much in recent decades, however, that 1941 now ranks as only the 37th-warmest year on record.

The modern era of global warming began around 1970, after a long stretch of relatively flat temperatures, and the past three years mark the first time in that period that three records were set in a row. Of the 17 hottest years on record, 16 have now occurred since 2000.

I feel that many of us are like the Mayor of Amity in Jaws: ignoring the threat because the cost of facing it realistically is too high.

Did you know that ExxonMobil (then just Exxon) knew about anthropogenic global warming 40 years ago? From the NY Review of Books:

In 1977, for example, an Exxon scientist named James Black gave a presentation to the company’s Management Committee. He explained, accurately, what the “greenhouse effect” is and how measurements of atmospheric CO2 that had been taken since 1957 showed it was steadily increasing. And, although emphasizing that climate science still had to deal with untested assumptions and uncertainties, he said that “current opinion overwhelmingly favors attributing atmospheric CO2 increase to fossil fuel combustion.” “Present thinking,” Black added a year later, “holds that man has a time window of five to ten years before the need for hard decisions regarding changes in energy strategies might become critical.”

By 1980, a report written by Exxon’s Canadian subsidiary and distributed to Exxon managers around the world stated matter-of-factly, “It is assumed that the major contributors of CO2 are the burning of fossil fuels…and oxidation of carbon stored in trees and soil humus…. There is no doubt that increases in fossil fuel usage and decreases in forest cover are aggravating the potential problem of increased CO2 in the atmosphere.” The next year Roger Cohen, director of Exxon’s Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences Laboratory, wrote in an internal memo that by 2030, projected cumulative carbon emissions could, after a delay, “produce effects which will indeed be catastrophic (at least for a substantial fraction of the earth’s population).”

In 1982, Cohen added that “over the past several years a clear scientific consensus has emerged”: atmospheric CO2 would double from its preindustrial quantity sometime in the second half of the twenty-first century, producing an average increase in global temperature of three degrees Celsius, plus or minus 1.5 degrees. “There is unanimous agreement in the scientific community,” he went on, “that a temperature increase of this magnitude would bring about significant changes in the earth’s climate, including rainfall distribution and alterations in the biosphere.”19

It was clear, too, what a problem these conclusions posed for the oil industry. As a 1979 Exxon memo reported,

Models predict that the present trend of fossil fuel use will lead to dramatic climatic changes within the next 75 years…. Should it be deemed necessary to maintain atmospheric CO2 levels to prevent significant climatic changes, dramatic changes in patterns of energy use would be required.

In other words, the world would have to curtail its use of fossil fuels substantially. Senior Exxon scientist Henry Shaw warned management that according to the predictions of the National Academy of Sciences, global warming, not any lack of supply, would force humankind to stop burning fossil fuels.

In 1982, an Exxon environmental affairs manager named Marvin Glaser wrote a thirty-nine-page primer on climate change that he distributed widely among management.22 It confirmed that, despite remaining points of scientific uncertainty, “mitigation of the ‘greenhouse effect’ would require major reductions in fossil fuel combustion.” If these weren’t achieved, Glaser warned, “all biological systems are likely to be affected” and “there are some potentially catastrophic events that must be considered,” including an expected “dramatic impact on soil moisture, and in turn, on agriculture,” and, eventually, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet, which would flood “much of the US East Coast, including the State of Florida and Washington D.C.” He believed that “potentially serious climate problems are not likely to occur until the late 21st century,” but added, “once the effects are measurable, they might not be reversible.”

Read the whole thing. It shows how Exxon went from being a leader in global warming research to funding denial. It’s breathtaking stuff. But here we are today.

The last thing I want in the comments boxes is another tired war over whether or not global warming is real. We all know what each other is going to say, and we all know that nothing is going to change. The thing that stays on my mind about global warming is the fact that even if the US and Europe did everything we could to combat it, what’s to keep China and India from refusing? As economist Robert Samuelson (who is not a climate-change denier) wrote in 2014, “We have no solution,” Excerpt:

No sane government will sacrifice its economy today — by dramatically curtailing fossil-fuel use — for the uncertain benefits of less global warming sometime in the foggy future. (The focus of the U.S. global warming report on the present seems aimed at bridging this gap.)

Worse, almost all the projected increases in global emissions come from poorer countries, half from China alone. By contrast, U.S. emissions (and those of most rich nations) are projected to stay stable over the three decades. Economic growth is slowing; energy efficiency is increasing; and, in Japan and some European countries, populations are declining. Because poor countries understandably won’t abandon their efforts to relieve poverty, any further U.S. emissions cuts would probably be offset by gains in China and elsewhere. This dims their political and environmental appeal.

He’s got a very serious point: how do you convince poor and developing countries to slow down the engine of what is drawing their people out of abject misery? I’m not asking, “Should we ask them to do this?” but posing it as a question of basic politics and human nature. China’s own capital city is all but unlivable because of pollution and smog, and yet still, the Chinese factories and coal-burning plants chug on.

Are you going to be the one to tell a village full of extremely poor people in India that sorry, the manufacturing plant that might have pulled them all out of the mire is not going to be built because of global warming? You might be 100 percent right that the plant shouldn’t be built, but how do you tell the poor that — especially given that as a Westerner, you are already the beneficiary of industrialization? Serious question.

In 2015, Samuelson expanded on his point:

On climate change, curb your enthusiasm. It’s not that the recent international conference in Paris didn’t take significant steps to check global warming. It did. Nearly 200 countries committed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from preindustrial times was reaffirmed. The trouble is that what’s being attempted is so fundamentally difficult that even these measures may be wildly unequal to the task.

What’s being attempted, of course, is the wholesale replacement of the world economy’s reliance on fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) for four-fifths of its energy. To be sure, the shift is envisioned to take decades, four or five at a minimum. Still, the vast undertaking may exceed human capability.

Hence, a conundrum. Without energy, the world economy shuts down, threatening economic and social chaos. But the consequences of climate change, assuming the scientific consensus is accurate, are also grim — from rising sea levels (threatening coastal cities) to harsher droughts (reducing food supplies).

Samuelson says he accepts the dominant scientific view about human-driven global warming, but points out that without a major technological breakthrough, we’re largely powerless to do much of anything. “The addiction to fossil fuels will triumph,” he says. More:

Despite Paris, we haven’t acknowledged the difficulties of grappling with climate change, whose extent and timing are uncertain. We invent soothing fantasies to simplify matters. The notion that the world can wean itself from fossil fuels by substituting renewables is one of these. The potential isn’t large enough.

Actual choices are harder. For example, Bryce argues that only an expansion of nuclear power could replace significant volumes of fossil fuels. But greater reliance on nuclear poses its own dangers, including the disposal of atomic waste, operational accidents and vulnerability to terrorism.

It’s true that technological breakthroughs could change this. We know what’s needed: cheaper and safer nuclear power; better batteries and energy storage, boosting wind and solar by making more of their power usable; cost-effective carbon capture and storage — making coal more acceptable by burying its carbon dioxide in the ground.

We have been searching for solutions for decades with only modest success. We need to keep searching, but without meaningful advances, regulating the world’s temperature is mission impossible.

It’s at this point that people get really mad, and accuse Samuelson of being a fatalist. But outrage does nothing to answer his point: the task is immense — scientifically and politically — and though we have to keep trying for a solution, there are no realistic ones now.

None of this is to say that Donald Trump is right about global warming, and that we should yield to his viewpoint. At what point, though, do people start to accept that this problem is only secondarily one of US political will? I mean, at what point to people start to accept that nothing serious is going to happen on the climate change front because nothing serious can happen — because of political will globally, yes, but also because the problems are, at this moment, technologically, economically, and politically impossible to solve?

That is to say, at what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come? What would that look like?

UPDATE: A reader writes:

I work in energy and utility policy, so I’m not going to post publicly, but Samuelson makes some great points. There are a few comparisons and points I make to friends of mine that express major concern about this:

Technological Solution – If you want to deal with this, don’t go get a policy degree, get an electrical engineering degree. A decent analog to emissions-causing electric generation is the telephone landline. It’s dying off not because we banned landlines, but because the next generation of communication device became cheaper, better, and more convenient. It’s much harder, but I don’t see a lot of realistic hope on the policy/regulation front.

Developing Countries – Samuelson mentions China, India is also developing quickly, and those are just the big blocs. But grasp the scale. There are almost as many people in India without electricity as there are people in the United States (somewhere around 300 million in the Indian cause is the most recent estimate I believe). They don’t want to forgo affordable electricity (and it will have to be cheap for them to afford it – so – coal) because of some abstract notion of the temperature going up 1.5 C, or whatever an agreement in Paris targets.

Policy for developed countries – Most people when it comes down to it are more afraid of the solutions than the problem. Controlling all major CO2 emitting activities would invade so many corners of private life, it’s hard so imagine it wouldn’t cause a tidal wave of backlash in democracies.

  1. Jeremy Hickerson says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    If I remember correctly, China and India agreed to the voluntary carbon emission targets a few years ago, which are not the final path for where we need to be but are a good step towards it. Yes, this is voluntary, but they seem to have a will to do this as long as the US does it to. (And it was voluntary so that Obama wouldn’t have to get it ratified by Congress. If Congress would change their attitude on this, it could be in the form of a binding treaty).

  2. Deplorable Me says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    You know, Rod, it’s not the heat, it’s the futility.

    I was initially skeptical of global warming, because I am old enough to remember when Experts were insisting that if the gummint didn’t take cars away from the peasantry RIGHT NOW, we’d all freeze to death! I began to take it somewhat seriously when DOD did. However, I do not devote overmuch thought to it because I know darn well that rich WEIRDos are not going to stop flying around to climate conferences just to help keep a Bangladeshi peasant from drowning when the oceans rise. My suggestion is, find a house on high ground that was built before a/c, so that when you open the windows you get cross-drafts, and pray for that poor guy in Bangladesh.

  3. Heartright says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    @rod
    We do not see this kind of lunatic individualism a lot elsewhere, do we?

    France must be somewhere between America and Sweden in communalism, it has a lot of immigrants, and yet its GDP/CO2 ratio is 50% higher than the Swedish ratio. And not an utterly shocking and mindnumbing 400%.

    So the problem must be Americans and their psychotic individualism, present in Transgenderism, Evangelican Conventicalism and Liberalism etc etc, as present in the mindnumbing stupidity of Obergefell and Citizens United alike.

    Seems to me, and I invite Jon and Siarlys and Franklin to take notice, that putting the individual at the center and valuating individual liberty above all has utterly horrible consequences.

    Such as Human Extinction.

    What have I railed against time after time? Tell me again, Scotty, that individuals have autonomous worth. Individuals can only exist within a society –> which is why societal interests must CONSISTENTLY trump individual concerns. Better a Borg Mindhive than a charnel house.

    PS @ SDS. IF you got to adapt NOW you already missed the båt to safety. That race got going some 20 years ago.

  4. Christopher says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Rod asks:

    “That is to say, at what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come? What would that look like?”

    No different than it would rather anthropogenic global warming was not occurring. anthropogenic global warming has nothing to do with the Ben Op’s focus, which is *moral* and *spiritual* (correct me if I am wrong). As soon as the Ben Op takes on a Wendell Berry idealism, it becomes irrelevant (worse, a vanity).

    anthropogenic global warming (or “change”) = bad

    THIS is the *moral* equation of (some) secular modernists. However, it is not so morally ambiguous. For example, the frozen tundra of northern Eurasia becomes arable land with a few degrees of warming, so from a *humanist* perspective:

    anthropogenic global warming (or “change”) = good

    Only if you accept modernism’s misanthropic view of man in the “natural” environment (which is really a radical preservationism) do you come the the conclusion that man’s real effect on environment (even globally) necessarily = bad

    [NFR: Why bring the Ben Op into it? What traddie Christians see as decline and fall, others interpret as progress. But a climate catastrophe is much less likely to be interpreted as something good. We’re all going to have to deal with it. — RD]

  5. Sam Haysom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The left could go along way to overcoming widespread skepticism about “climate change” solutions by taking on the brunt of the sacrifice. Even symbolic gestures like Democratic presidential candidates only campaigning by train and bus would demonstrate that this isn’t yet another who/whom exercise. The left in this country has become pretty inured to sacrifice which has played a big role in its increasing marginalization.

    Just imagine a left more committed to bearing the burden of policy than status signaling.

  6. Moderate Mom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Perhaps it’s not quite as dire as the Times indicates. The rise from the previous year was only 1/100th of a degree fahrenheit. Not exactly something I’m going to set my hair on fire about.

    http://thefederalist.com/2017/01/18/nyt-hid-numbers-hottest-year-record/#.WH_Uwyn2WqM.twitter

  7. John M says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I am no longer young – and I have grown tired of the climate change debate. The science was there for the understanding 50 years ago, when I was arguing with my brothers that we should be building nuclear plants rather than coal burning plants – due to the risk of the greenhouse effect. I still like some form of nuclear power (primarily Thorium converters), but I am uncertain of their true economic potential. And I am at this point skeptical of regulatory approaches – all too often the regulators become captured by the industry they regulate.

    The estimates I have seen suggest that solar and wind technology should be well up the maturity curve by 2030. Wave / tidal will probably take longer, and the syn biofuel area will probably take at least as long.

    I tend to favor a traditional conservative approach to dealing with the issue – a carbon tax and associated tariffs. The technological time scale for relevant development seems to be on the decade or two scale. I would start with a Carbon tax of ~ 20$ / ton of carbon released to the environment, with the tax increasing by 50% per decade (adjusted for inflation) for at least the next 60 years.

    Fossil hydrocarbon fuels are not required for land and ocean based usage – we can use batteries, Ammonia, and other synthetic fuels for transportation usage and stored and grid derived power for fixed usage. Ammonia and hydrogen can substitute for coal/carbon in metal working / extraction. Aircraft could be powered by bio-derived hydrocarbons. Most of the rest would be extreme efficiency optimizations.

    We are at the cusp of the transition for vehicles where electric will soon be cheaper than fossil fuel. We should push it.

    Despite the technical possibility of a transition, societies will not make the transition in time and a catastrophe is upon us. I am less worried by the temperature changes and sea level rise, damaging as they will be, and more fearful of drought and heat waves. Drought destroys civilizations – and we are already depleting the ground water worldwide in areas that will need it most.

    We are going to have to abandon low lying areas and give up farming and ranching in areas with depleting water tables in drought prone areas. In really hot areas, if people remain, they will be indoors or underground for much of the time.

  8. mdc says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    “Bangladesh can swim.”

    Why do you publish someone cheering for the deaths of strangers, as he reliably does? Is it supposed to be funny?

    [NFR: Because I’m currying favor with him so I’ll not be sent to the sugar mines when he takes over the world. — RD]

  9. Heartright says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    viriato: Ted Turner talks through his wallet.

    Reduce the living standards of the WEIRDS, problem solved. And humongous recessions are not that Hard to trigger.

    Oh,and systematically executing Billionaires goes a long way too.

  10. JonF says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Re: Meanwhile I’m old enough to remember the ’80s when a new ice age was the big scare.

    Nope. Not in the 80s. There was some brief concern in the late 70s owing to some fierce winters (in North America) and that was about it.

  11. William Dalton says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I have thought for some time that if the threat of global warming was real and not likely to be reversed of its own accord, the appropriate response of the world’s governments is less likely to be trying to prevent the inevitable changes which will be occurring, but rather to anticipate the changes and prepare to adjust to them.

    This is why I didn’t understand why politicians, particularly those of the left-wing, activist, environmentally aware variety, insisted on rebuilding the low lying neighborhoods of New Orleans destroyed by the Katrina flooding. Any development in any area likely to be under the ocean by the end of this century should not be encouraged by government funding.

  12. Hector_St_Clare says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Is there a way to deal with global warming that DOESN’T involve emissions reduction?

    Viking LS,

    Yes there are. Things like this:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratospheric_sulfate_aerosols_(geoengineering)

    and a broader range of solutions considered here:

    http://www.geoengineering.ox.ac.uk/what-is-geoengineering/what-is-geoengineering/.

    Here’s an academic paper from 2016 considering the prospects of “stratospheric sulfate emissions” to combat global warming (essentially, blanketing the upper layers of the atmosphere in a dust of highly reflective sulfur compounds, so as to reduce the amount of light reaching the surface of the earth). Their conclusions are quite optimistic.

    http://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/16/1479/2016/acp-16-1479-2016.pdf

    Here’s a review paper from 2013 drawing more mixed conclusions, and considering ideas like limestone scattering, “global dimming” through sulfate aerosols, reforestation, ocean fertilization, and others.

    http://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-earth-042711-105548

    Here’s a 2014 paper discussing the effects of stratospheric sulfate aerosol emissions on stabilizing or reversing the loss of Arctic sea ice.

    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2014GL062240/full

    My sense is scientists don’t talk about this stuff that much to the general public because we are worried people will use it as an excuse not to reduce carbon emissions, which is what most scientists want to see. (For a variety of reasons, some good and some bad). If it ever becomes evident that carbon emissions reduction are not going to happen, though, I suspect you’ll see more people starting to talk up alternative, “next best” solutions. It’s fairly well established that if we really wanted to, we could stop or even reverse global warming without reducing total atmospheric carbon dioxide. It’s also pretty clear that there could be all manner of risks and costs to the sulfate aerosol strategy: it might damage the ozone layer, it wouldn’t do anything about ocean acidity, and it might reduce rainfall in the tropics. The question is going to be, really, whether we decide the risks and costs of some of these speculative strategies are less than the costs of shifting away from fossil fuels.

    In case it wasn’t clear, I’m a strong geoengineering advocate, though I’d also advocate things like replacing much of our fossil fuel use with nuclear and other renewable sources, to the extent possible.

  13. Hector_St_Clare says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    (I’m sticking with the term all the scientists agreed on when this all started before they thought there had possibly been a pause in the warming and suddenly the term was switched to climate change which is obviously indisputable. I experience climate change 4 times a year without fail every single year.)

    For the record, Matthew, I am a biologist and I absolutely believe global warming is real. I also share your loathing of the term “climate change”. Mostly for the reason you suggest: science is supposed to be largely about falsifiability, “global warming” is falsifiable, and “climate change” is substantially more difficult to falsify, though not impossible.

    People shifted to talking about ‘climate change’ because they wanted to avoid having to think of good, solid and scientific answers to questions like “if global warming exists, how come we just had an extremely cold winter”. I think there are perfectly good answers to that question (individual observations don’t falsify a general trend, there are strong mechanistic reasons to set the prior probability of global warming as quite high, and there is a detectable temperature increase over the last two centuries or so). Shifting your language to “climate change” instead of “global warming” is not a good response: it is, instead, intellectual laziness.

  14. Wes says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Warming = more life and certainly more plant life. What I’ve learned from global warming hysterics is that they are more interested in human comfort than in the Earth. They all admit the Earth is not in jeopardy.

  15. Hector_St_Clare says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    We need a world government that will implement something like China’s one-child policy on a global scale.

    It’s not entirely clear to me that draconian measures like the one-child policy were at all necessary to achieve the decline in birth rates that China did. Collapses in fertility have also happened in Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, the rest of East Asia, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and even portions of the Muslim world, without the draconian policies that China resorted to. Even the southern tier of Africa and India are midway though the demographic transition right now. It turns out that when you educate women and expose them to modernity (and really, education and culture has more to do with this than wealth), most of them tend not to want to have more than one or two children. Unless they have extremely strong religious reasons for resisting modernity (e.g. Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel).

    The collapse in global fertility really is one of the biggest social changes of the post-1945 era. Maybe the biggest. Bigger even than the collapse of Communism, in my view: I can see a Russia of the future reverting to some kind of communism much more easily than I can see women in Quebec, or even women in Colombia or Mexico, going back to having seven children apiece). And for some reason it doesn’t seem to have gotten the attention it deserves. I disagree with Rod and Erin Manning on a lot of issues, but they’re absolutely right on one issue: for better or worse, the Pill changed everything. It was a social, demographic and cultural earthquake that entirely changed human society.

    [NFR: And China achieved it in part through forced abortion. What’s more, they’re facing a massive social problem because of it: too many men, not enough women. — RD]

