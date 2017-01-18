Trump and Israel

Four Flashpoints

Trump on Border Adjustment

Presidents, Profits, and Princes

Sexual Blackmail’s Long History

Fight at the Border

James M. Perry, 1927–2016

Will Donald Trump Shred the Iran Nuclear Deal?

The Trouble With Silence

Does Promoting American Values Make the World Safer?

Rod Dreher

E-mail Rod

Heat And Futility

By Rod DreherJanuary 18, 2017, 4:11 PM
Vadim Sadovski/Shutterstock

We have hardly had a winter in Louisiana. We had two cold days, but that’s it. It’s been warm here all winter long. I have spent most days in January outside in a t-shirt. It’s miserable. Mosquitoes are lingering. Nobody really likes very cold weather, I don’t suppose, but the summers are so long and punishing here that we love a respite from the heat, however short it is. This year, it hasn’t been hot, exactly, but it has been warm — so warm that it feels that we’ve not had a winter at all.

So I wasn’t all that surprised to read this news today:

Marking another milestone for a changing planet, scientists reported on Wednesday that the Earth reached its highest temperature on record in 2016 — trouncing a record set only a year earlier, which beat one set in 2014. It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row.

The findings come two days before the inauguration of an American president who has called global warming a Chinese plot and vowed to roll back his predecessor’s efforts to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases.

The data show that politicians cannot wish the problem away. The Earth is heating up, a point long beyond serious scientific dispute, but one becoming more evident as the records keep falling. Temperatures are heading toward levels that many experts believe will pose a profound threat to both the natural world and to human civilization.

More:

Since 1880, NOAA’s records show only one other instance when global temperature records were set three years in a row: in 1939, 1940 and 1941. The Earth has warmed so much in recent decades, however, that 1941 now ranks as only the 37th-warmest year on record.

The modern era of global warming began around 1970, after a long stretch of relatively flat temperatures, and the past three years mark the first time in that period that three records were set in a row. Of the 17 hottest years on record, 16 have now occurred since 2000.

I feel that many of us are like the Mayor of Amity in Jaws: ignoring the threat because the cost of facing it realistically is too high.

Did you know that ExxonMobil (then just Exxon) knew about anthropogenic global warming 40 years ago? From the NY Review of Books:

In 1977, for example, an Exxon scientist named James Black gave a presentation to the company’s Management Committee. He explained, accurately, what the “greenhouse effect” is and how measurements of atmospheric CO2 that had been taken since 1957 showed it was steadily increasing. And, although emphasizing that climate science still had to deal with untested assumptions and uncertainties, he said that “current opinion overwhelmingly favors attributing atmospheric CO2 increase to fossil fuel combustion.” “Present thinking,” Black added a year later, “holds that man has a time window of five to ten years before the need for hard decisions regarding changes in energy strategies might become critical.”

By 1980, a report written by Exxon’s Canadian subsidiary and distributed to Exxon managers around the world stated matter-of-factly, “It is assumed that the major contributors of CO2 are the burning of fossil fuels…and oxidation of carbon stored in trees and soil humus…. There is no doubt that increases in fossil fuel usage and decreases in forest cover are aggravating the potential problem of increased CO2 in the atmosphere.” The next year Roger Cohen, director of Exxon’s Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences Laboratory, wrote in an internal memo that by 2030, projected cumulative carbon emissions could, after a delay, “produce effects which will indeed be catastrophic (at least for a substantial fraction of the earth’s population).”

In 1982, Cohen added that “over the past several years a clear scientific consensus has emerged”: atmospheric CO2 would double from its preindustrial quantity sometime in the second half of the twenty-first century, producing an average increase in global temperature of three degrees Celsius, plus or minus 1.5 degrees. “There is unanimous agreement in the scientific community,” he went on, “that a temperature increase of this magnitude would bring about significant changes in the earth’s climate, including rainfall distribution and alterations in the biosphere.”19

It was clear, too, what a problem these conclusions posed for the oil industry. As a 1979 Exxon memo reported,

Models predict that the present trend of fossil fuel use will lead to dramatic climatic changes within the next 75 years…. Should it be deemed necessary to maintain atmospheric CO2 levels to prevent significant climatic changes, dramatic changes in patterns of energy use would be required.

In other words, the world would have to curtail its use of fossil fuels substantially. Senior Exxon scientist Henry Shaw warned management that according to the predictions of the National Academy of Sciences, global warming, not any lack of supply, would force humankind to stop burning fossil fuels.

In 1982, an Exxon environmental affairs manager named Marvin Glaser wrote a thirty-nine-page primer on climate change that he distributed widely among management.22 It confirmed that, despite remaining points of scientific uncertainty, “mitigation of the ‘greenhouse effect’ would require major reductions in fossil fuel combustion.” If these weren’t achieved, Glaser warned, “all biological systems are likely to be affected” and “there are some potentially catastrophic events that must be considered,” including an expected “dramatic impact on soil moisture, and in turn, on agriculture,” and, eventually, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet, which would flood “much of the US East Coast, including the State of Florida and Washington D.C.” He believed that “potentially serious climate problems are not likely to occur until the late 21st century,” but added, “once the effects are measurable, they might not be reversible.”

Read the whole thing. It shows how Exxon went from being a leader in global warming research to funding denial. It’s breathtaking stuff. But here we are today.

The last thing I want in the comments boxes is another tired war over whether or not global warming is real. We all know what each other is going to say, and we all know that nothing is going to change. The thing that stays on my mind about global warming is the fact that even if the US and Europe did everything we could to combat it, what’s to keep China and India from refusing? As economist Robert Samuelson (who is not a climate-change denier) wrote in 2014, “We have no solution,” Excerpt:

No sane government will sacrifice its economy today — by dramatically curtailing fossil-fuel use — for the uncertain benefits of less global warming sometime in the foggy future. (The focus of the U.S. global warming report on the present seems aimed at bridging this gap.)

Worse, almost all the projected increases in global emissions come from poorer countries, half from China alone. By contrast, U.S. emissions (and those of most rich nations) are projected to stay stable over the three decades. Economic growth is slowing; energy efficiency is increasing; and, in Japan and some European countries, populations are declining. Because poor countries understandably won’t abandon their efforts to relieve poverty, any further U.S. emissions cuts would probably be offset by gains in China and elsewhere. This dims their political and environmental appeal.

He’s got a very serious point: how do you convince poor and developing countries to slow down the engine of what is drawing their people out of abject misery? I’m not asking, “Should we ask them to do this?” but posing it as a question of basic politics and human nature. China’s own capital city is all but unlivable because of pollution and smog, and yet still, the Chinese factories and coal-burning plants chug on.

Are you going to be the one to tell a village full of extremely poor people in India that sorry, the manufacturing plant that might have pulled them all out of the mire is not going to be built because of global warming? You might be 100 percent right that the plant shouldn’t be built, but how do you tell the poor that — especially given that as a Westerner, you are already the beneficiary of industrialization? Serious question.

In 2015, Samuelson expanded on his point:

On climate change, curb your enthusiasm. It’s not that the recent international conference in Paris didn’t take significant steps to check global warming. It did. Nearly 200 countries committed to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from preindustrial times was reaffirmed. The trouble is that what’s being attempted is so fundamentally difficult that even these measures may be wildly unequal to the task.

What’s being attempted, of course, is the wholesale replacement of the world economy’s reliance on fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) for four-fifths of its energy. To be sure, the shift is envisioned to take decades, four or five at a minimum. Still, the vast undertaking may exceed human capability.

Hence, a conundrum. Without energy, the world economy shuts down, threatening economic and social chaos. But the consequences of climate change, assuming the scientific consensus is accurate, are also grim — from rising sea levels (threatening coastal cities) to harsher droughts (reducing food supplies).

Samuelson says he accepts the dominant scientific view about human-driven global warming, but points out that without a major technological breakthrough, we’re largely powerless to do much of anything. “The addiction to fossil fuels will triumph,” he says. More:

Despite Paris, we haven’t acknowledged the difficulties of grappling with climate change, whose extent and timing are uncertain. We invent soothing fantasies to simplify matters. The notion that the world can wean itself from fossil fuels by substituting renewables is one of these. The potential isn’t large enough.

Actual choices are harder. For example, Bryce argues that only an expansion of nuclear power could replace significant volumes of fossil fuels. But greater reliance on nuclear poses its own dangers, including the disposal of atomic waste, operational accidents and vulnerability to terrorism.

It’s true that technological breakthroughs could change this. We know what’s needed: cheaper and safer nuclear power; better batteries and energy storage, boosting wind and solar by making more of their power usable; cost-effective carbon capture and storage — making coal more acceptable by burying its carbon dioxide in the ground.

We have been searching for solutions for decades with only modest success. We need to keep searching, but without meaningful advances, regulating the world’s temperature is mission impossible.

It’s at this point that people get really mad, and accuse Samuelson of being a fatalist. But outrage does nothing to answer his point: the task is immense — scientifically and politically — and though we have to keep trying for a solution, there are no realistic ones now.

None of this is to say that Donald Trump is right about global warming, and that we should yield to his viewpoint. At what point, though, do people start to accept that this problem is only secondarily one of US political will? I mean, at what point to people start to accept that nothing serious is going to happen on the climate change front because nothing serious can happen — because of political will globally, yes, but also because the problems are, at this moment, technologically, economically, and politically impossible to solve?

That is to say, at what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come? What would that look like?

UPDATE: A reader writes:

I work in energy and utility policy, so I’m not going to post publicly, but Samuelson makes some great points. There are a few comparisons and points I make to friends of mine that express major concern about this:

Technological Solution – If you want to deal with this, don’t go get a policy degree, get an electrical engineering degree. A decent analog to emissions-causing electric generation is the telephone landline. It’s dying off not because we banned landlines, but because the next generation of communication device became cheaper, better, and more convenient. It’s much harder, but I don’t see a lot of realistic hope on the policy/regulation front.

Developing Countries – Samuelson mentions China, India is also developing quickly, and those are just the big blocs. But grasp the scale. There are almost as many people in India without electricity as there are people in the United States (somewhere around 300 million in the Indian cause is the most recent estimate I believe). They don’t want to forgo affordable electricity (and it will have to be cheap for them to afford it – so – coal) because of some abstract notion of the temperature going up 1.5 C, or whatever an agreement in Paris targets.

Policy for developed countries – Most people when it comes down to it are more afraid of the solutions than the problem. Controlling all major CO2 emitting activities would invade so many corners of private life, it’s hard so imagine it wouldn’t cause a tidal wave of backlash in democracies.

Posted in , . Tagged , , .

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 47 comments

47 Responses to Heat And Futility

  1. Deplorable Me says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I’m in the midwest; except for a few days in December, we’ve had no winter either.

  2. Franklin Evans says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    The first thing about which you must at least have awareness, even if you don’t reflect it in your writing on this subject, is the fallacy of using local conditions as valid comparison points to the general argument. Look to the data, if you must, and decide if your local “climate” is at all a valid description.

    After that, it very much depends on your local geography. If you are, like me, within a two-hour drive of an ocean (for this context, the Gulf is an ocean), you should gather and follow the sea-level measurements. If you are in Tornado Alley, follow the meteorologists’ discussions of trends and patterns. Other regions will have their own things on which to focus.

    I must admit that this is a strong peeve of mine. People talk about weather and climate as if they were interchangeable. They are not, nor is there any valid abstraction from regional weather to global climate.

    The science is not easy to understand or follow; becoming better educated in it I suppose should be your first priority.

  3. Evan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    “[A]t what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come?”

    Cue the Benedict Option for planet Earth

  4. Doug says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Honestly, Rod, as someone outside the United States, the issue with global politics is not how do you get China and India to do anything about it. The real problem is the United States. Yours is the only major power in the world where the top political leadership, your next President, and his picks for the top science and environmental all deny the existence of the obvious.

    When discussing why global action on climate change is impossible, Americans need not look at China or India, that is just a feint, a misdirection that allows you all to avoid the decisions that will need to be made now, and will only get worse the longer you take to make them. Americans need to look in the mirror, and stop deceiving yourselves about which country is the biggest problem when it comes to global action on climate change.

  5. John says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Smart folks have been saying for years that the better investment is in adaptation rather than reversal, since the latter is likely impossible for all the reasons Rod indicates. But adaptation robs people of a political issue, and we can’t have that.

  6. Dan Berger says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I’ve personally been told, by an economist from southeast Asia, that his country is not going to stop developing in order to keep a lid on the greenhouse. I sympathize, though I think it’s a false dichotomy: new wind and solar utility-scale installations are cheaper than new coal installations, and competitive with or cheaper than natural gas.

    The reason it’s important for the USA to continue reducing emissions is largely a moral one: we’re looked to as an example by the rest of the world, whether we like it or not; and historically we’ve been among the most egregious offenders. The only reason China passed us, and India will soon pass us, is that they have 10 or more times our population between them.

  7. Matt says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Rod, what is your population policy? You have one. If you’ve never given it any thought than your policy is to let America grow at current levels.

    Given our relatively large population, and large carbon consumption per capita, the best thing we could do, right away, to combat climate change, is keep our population about the same.

    If our population increases by 1/3, to 440 million – within middling predictions for this century, we would have to reduce carbon emissions by 33%, a whopping number – ask any green technologist, just to have the same total emissions we have right now.

    However, if we could keep our population roughly the same, and reduce carbon consumption by 5-10%, well, ask that same green technologist if they’d like that outcome.

    Which outcome more achievable?

    But what happens to that 5-10% carbon decrease if our pop. increases to 440 million?

  8. Polichinello says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Exxon is a humongous company that employs hundreds of thousands, including thousands of scientists. Having a few memos and papers go around with predictions (one which was clearly wrong, ie only having five or ten years in 1970-something) doesn’t mean Exxon as a whole “knew” about global warming. That’s quite an extrapolation.

  9. kgasmart says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    There will be a mad search for a technological “fix.” The Atlantic did a piece on this a few years ago – and really, whatever it would cost, whatever the unanticipated consequences – the reality is, we’re NOT going to significantly slow our consumption of fossil fuels for all the reasons you cite. This – technological “solutions” – are, realistically, the only choice – no matter how unrealistic they might be:

    *********

    IF WE WERE transported forward in time, to an Earth ravaged by catastrophic climate change, we might see long, delicate strands of fire hose stretching into the sky, like spaghetti, attached to zeppelins hovering 65,000 feet in the air. Factories on the ground would pump 10 kilos of sulfur dioxide up through those hoses every second. And at the top, the hoses would cough a sulfurous pall into the sky. At sunset on some parts of the planet, these puffs of aerosolized pollutant would glow a dramatic red, like the skies in Blade Runner. During the day, they would shield the planet from the sun’s full force, keeping temperatures cool—as long as the puffing never ceased.

  10. PeterK says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    you may wish to expand your sources of information about climate change. the NYT is not an honest source of information, nor is Samuelson. and i’m surprised that you’ve picked up the banner about ExxonMobil. as for the term denier a better term is skeptic. We don’t deny that climate change occurs what we don’t believe is that current climate change can be placed at the feet of mankind. The use of the term denier places skeptics on par with holocaust deniers which is where the enviros plucked the term. all in an effort to disparage those who disagreed with the “consensus”

  11. suburbanp says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    I don’t doubt the climate is changing but I have every confidence that human beings will find a way to prevent catastrophe. It’s like the problem of horse manure clogging up New York City Streets. People didn’t suffocate under the waste, cars came along…

    Preventing economic growth here by limiting fossil fuel usage will not stop the developing world from doing their best to catch up. Better is to develop technological solutions to use that extra carbon in the atmosphere for producing something of value, like the artist who is using a carbon scrubber to turn China’s smog into diamonds or the Indian chemical company that is using atmospheric CO2 to make baking soda. People will figure this out.

    Scott Adams (Dilbert cartoonist who predicted Trump’s win) has been writing quite a bit about how we think about climate change. Here’s the first article: http://blog.dilbert.com/post/154082416051/the-non-expert-problem-and-climate-change-science

  12. Chela429 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    If we do everything possible to combat global warming it will be worth it. This planet is not just ours but our children’s and hopefully our grandchildren’s too.

    Also, you fight against abortion rights even though it has gone all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s the same concept. Just that abortion rights only affect women and their any possible babies. The environment affects this whole planet and every future generation man or woman.

  13. Corwin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    First, giving in is not a viable option. Start by looking for ways to buy time. Solar and wind will not replace fossil fuels, but they could provide enough for 10% or maybe more of our electricity needs. Combine that with pebble bed reactors that reuse nuclear fuels, and that should but at least a couple of decades.

    Next, replant our forests, to draw CO2 out of the atmosphere. Down the road, technological improvements may allow for machines, operating off of solar, wind, waves, or nuclear to draw off even more CO2. Then it could be sequestered underground or as dry ice in the deep ocean. This is really key, since the concentration is already too high in our armosphere.

    Finally, there are likely to be some measures that would have public support, such as pushing more telecommuting for some workers, rather than have them drive 20 miles to work everyday.

    Climate change is not an unsolvable problem, and the solutions are not nearly as expensive as a lot of people think. The biggest problem is the politics, but even there, a lot of cities and states are setting policies for cleaner electricity production. That may be enough to push the overall direction toward less CO2 production, regardless of the national or international politics.

  14. Henry Chappell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Rod, thank you for posting this. Right now, with regard to climate change, we’re running open loop, completely externalizing the cost. We can close that loop somewhat with a carbon tax, but does anyone really have a clue what the cost of climate change is and will be? The fossil fuel industries have been incredibly innovative in exploiting previously unreachable reserves, which keeps prices low and kills incentive to develop cleaner technologies. We conservatives need to be talking about this.

  15. Benjamin Holland says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Interesting point. I think the motivational dilemma holds if we think of changing our behavior in negative terms, as abstaining from contributions to climate change. However, what if we look at it as a technical problem, a need for invention? The only hope of a radical solution may be to seriously accelerate research into alternative energy. In this way, leading in saving the climate could be an opportunity to get ahead economically. What international developments would have to come about in order to spark a race toward sustainable energy as vigorous as the race to the moon?

  16. VikingLS says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Is there a way to deal with global warming that DOESN’T involve emissions reduction?

  17. Rich Kennedy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I remember a few years ago that the numbers of extreme average greater than previous were almost always in fractions of degrees and well within statistical margin of error. I don’t hear that anymore. And yet, no panic over whole number increases. My quibble is not over warming at all. It is with statistics

  18. Charles Cosimano says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This is proving to be a wonderful January here in Wisconsin at the moment and if this is global warming, we need more of it.

    Bangladesh can swim.

  19. Barry Fernelius says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Look, it’s a grim situation, and there are no easy answers. Nonetheless, if the U.S. could provide some leadership and technology on this issue, we might have a slim chance for success. Otherwise, we almost certainly have no chance for success.

  20. bacon says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Successful politicians in most countries are unlikely to ever get a different job as nice as the one they have, so re-election is about 9 of their first 10 priorities. Not much says fewer votes and loss of office louder than telling voters that they have to accept sacrifices in order to make things better for generations not yet born, so depending on government for an effective approach to curbing global warming is a waste of time.

    Robert Samuelson is accused of being a fatalist. Looking at any situation and concluding that results will be bad and there isn’t anything that can be done to prevent those results is sometimes realistic instead of fatalistic. I’m sad to say I’m with Paul Kingsnorth (Dark Mountain Project) whose view is that global warming isn’t going to be even slowed significantly, much less stopped. The meaningful advances Mr. Samuelson says would be needed might have been useful if fully implemented 30 years ago. We’re past the tipping point now. RD can invite deniers down to Baton Rouge for an annual New Year’s Day picnic, cold lemonade, Crescent City Pilsner and mosquito repellant supplied by a grant from ExxonMobil.

  21. Viriato says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    This is going to anger you, Rod, but it needs to be said.

    Some years ago now, Ted Turner explained what the only solution to the climate change problem is: population control. People in many parts of the world are breeding like rabbits. This cannot continue… not if we are to have any chance of averting the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

    As Ted Turner said, “We’re too many people. Too many people are using too much stuff. If there were less people, they’d be using less stuff.”

    We need a world government that will implement something like China’s one-child policy on a global scale.

    Of course, the mere suggestion of such a thing will instantly conjure up a litany of religious, ethical, and ideological objections. These objections must be dismissed out of hand. Otherwise, we won’t have to worry about religion, ethics, politics, or anything else. We’ll all be dead.

    We need population control, like, now.

    Here’s Ted Turner: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DSlB1nW4S54

    I so wish this bombastic billionaire were our President-elect, instead of the bombastic billionaire who is.

  22. K. W. Jeter says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Okay, Mr. Dreher; you’re basically saying that the process of lifting poor people, in poor countries, out of their poverty will result in unstoppable increases in global warming. You’re almost certainly correct about that.

    If that’s the case, though, then wouldn’t reducing the rate of increase of the number of poor people in the world be worth considering? I realize we can’t talk about population control anymore, because that’s just mean, selfish white people expressing their fear of being outnumbered by virtuous brown and black people, but the problem you describe is insoluble without talking about it.

    Instead, we get rationales for the use of GMO crops based upon the need to provide food for 14 billion in the foreseeable future, most of them desperately poor. Even removing any discussion of the safety of GMO foods from the table, wouldn’t a better solution to the problem of feeding 14 billion people be to not have 14 billion people to feed? And by extension, are we going to be able to get a handle on anthropogenic global warming without reducing the rate of increase in the number of people who should be raised from poverty? As you indicate, at this point the Western developed world could remove itself from the equation entirely by committing mass suicide — which it could very well be doing, though not at a fast enough rate to satisfy certain anti-white types — and it still wouldn’t solve the problem for the non-white survivors we would leave behind.

    So racism-shmacism, Mr. Dreher; we’re talking survival here.

  23. BCaldwell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Rod,

    I’m not necessarily a denier, but I don’t buy into the whole thing. It’s a consensus and based a lot on anecdotal information. This winter has been warm here as was last year’s. This was due mostly in part to a very strong El Nino coming out of the Pacific and this year as we are transitioning from El Nino to La Nina we are experiencing something of a hangover as a lot of the moist “Indonesian Convection” works its way through. This is a lot of times followed by a very cool spring like in 2013.

    I live in Louisiana too….I’m tired of the roller coaster weather as well….it’s blah.

  24. MrsCole says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    On the plus side, it looks like my mango tree will survive the winter!

  25. Jason says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    The following article may be worth reading – ‘Why NYT Hid The Numbers For The ‘Hottest Year On Record’http://thefederalist.com/2017/01/18/nyt-hid-numbers-hottest-year-record/’

    Opening paragraphs:

    “They say that mathematics is the language of science, which is a way of saying that science is quantitative. It is moved forward by numbers and measurements, not just by qualitative observations. “It seems hot out” is not science. Giving a specific temperature, measured by a specific process at a specific time, compared to other systematically gathered measurements—that is science.

    So when you read an article proclaiming that, for the third year in a row, last year was the hottest year on record, you might expect that right up front you will get numbers, measurements, and a statistical margin of error. You know, science stuff. Numbers. Quantities. Mathematics.

    And you would be wrong.

    I just got done combing through a New York Times report titled, “Earth Sets a Temperature Record for the Third Straight Year.” The number of relevant numbers in this article is: zero.”

    The rest of the article provides the numbers and adds some decent perspective on the exactly what “hottest year” on record really means.

  26. bacon says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    My previous comment didn’t address RD’s question – what would community resilience look like in the face of what is coming? There is a website, Resilience.org, devoted to looking for answers to that question. That website was formerly called the Energy Bulletin and still offers posts looking at energy related questions. Insofar as answers to the problems of climate change exist, that site is worth following.

  27. I Don't Matter says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Prices of solar and wind energy are steadily falling, as well as those of storage. It is likely that we won’t have to tell the villagers that the factory won’t be built because of global warming: it will cheaper to power it with local renewable power anyway. There’s some hope.

  28. pbnelson says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Meanwhile, dissenting experts say the winter of 2016/2017 is shaping up to be the coldest in decades. So pick your experts.

    Suggestion: instead of hypothesizing jobs from a manufacturing plant for those “poor people in India” why not hypothesize health from a water treatment plant? After all, water-borne diseases are the world’s leading cause of death. And water treatment plants consume energy.

    To your point, if the world can’t even prohibit cocaine how can it expect to prohibit oil? Will the Greens fight a war to stop China burning Russian oil? To ask the question is to answer it.

    Chinese pollution is so bad they’re taking vacations in search of clean air. Western luxury-goods manufacturing migrates to where environmental regulations are nonexistent or unenforced. But the same Left that is obsessed with global warming is opposed to tariffs on Chinese imports. Because Trump suggested it, not President Sanders, as far as I can tell.

  29. Chris 1 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    …but also because the problems are, at this moment, technologically, economically, and politically impossible to solve?

    Technologically it’s not impossible at this moment, but economically convincing people to invest today in a system that begins to generate profitable returns in 30 years is difficult, and politically we have a movement in this nation that is against government doing anything beyond defense and policing.

    So the problem is really one of thinking long-term instead of short-term, and understanding that sometimes government can be part of the solution.

  30. George says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Renewable energy sources are solving the problem. Greenhouse gas emissions have not risen for the last two years(see:https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/mar/16/surge-in-renewable-energy-stalls-world-greenhouse-gas-emissions).

  31. Brian says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    “That is to say, at what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come? What would that look like?”

    A group of writers is tackling this exact question. They are called The Dark Mountain Project and are led by Dougald Hine and Paul Kingsnorth.

    Their solutions may be a little radical for some here, but to my knowledge they are some of the only voices discussing community adaptation given the assumption of continued warming.

  32. Joshua Chamberlain says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    When there is evidence for it . . .

  33. Fernando Leza says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    American Conservative should have follow up articles about this topic to clarify a bit better the importance of climate change versus other problems we face.

    Topics you ought to consider are:

    1. Is the impact of climate change positive or negative at this point in time? The literature and observations show it’s probably positive and will remain positive for several decades.

    2. Are the climate models able to predict climate change, how does the TEMPERATURE they predict compare with actual temperature in different regions? My impression is they overpredict temperature increases.

    3. Is the current “Business as Usual” CO2 emissions pathway (or forecast) feasible? I argue the IPCC’s case RCP8.5, used in their climate model intercomparison project #5, their latest model runs published in their report (known as AR5), is flawed, and should not be used as a business as usual case. The main issue I can point out is the excessive emissions it predicts, which assume fossil fuel resources much much higher than many experts think are feasible. However it has other flaws. This is an area in which I have some experience, and have shared notes with others. We seem to agree the IPCC RCP8.5 just doesn’t cut it.

    4. Are the carbon cycle models, used to predict how much of the CO2 emitted by humanity is removed by carbon sinks, that reliable? What are the uncertainties associated with their schemes and results? I’m not a subject matter expert in this field, but I find the subject quite neglected even though it plays a key role in system behavior.

    5. What are the uncertainties in the climate sensitivity to CO2 concentration? The figure seems to be all over the place, and I suspect (because models overpredict temperature anomalies) the range is lower than projected by the IPCC.

    As you can see, there’s a significant amount of information you would need to absorb and then condense. If you wish to have a discussion feel free to email me.

    If you wish to go a bit higher up, I suggest you talk to Jean Laherrere regarding fossil fuel resources, Dr Judith Curry regarding the climate technical issues, and Dr Richard Tol regarding the economic cost of climate change. Tell them Fernando L. suggested you contact them regarding the subjects I mentioned. They are all PhDs and are very knowledgeable about their fields, but very few individuals grasp the full range of topics.

  34. francis says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    If one accepts anthropogenic global warming, what it looks like is a greater resilience in the infrastructure of our communities. I suspect greater weather volatility and intensity (e.g., the flooding in Baton Rouge this summer) will continue, and various regions will face analogues of this according to the weather problems they typically face (though not always–New England has seen multiple hurricanes in the last five years).

    To counter this volatility, the way we build our communities has to change. In the case of Louisiana, we need to build our neighborhoods to account for the greater likelihood of flooding. Concretely, this could mean any number of things: voluntary efforts to refurbish our homes (raising them, for instance), altering municipal building and zoning codes, etc.

    In short, my bet is that what we normally do in constructing our neighborhoods will not be close to enough, so we must alter our building styles accordingly. Urban planners, architects, engineers, etc. are working on this, but mainstream adoption is sparse. I bet this will change as the intensity and volume of disasters increase.

  35. matthew says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    All I can say is that there are also very serious scientists who dispute that it is possible to extrapolate a significant trend from one hundred years of data for a planet that has been going through climate cycles for thousands?, hundreds of thousands?, hundreds of millions of years of years. Take your pick. And anyone knows that circumstantial anecdotes such as your warm Louisiana winters are pointless. Before last years El Nino winter I experienced 2 of the coldest and snowiest winters were I live in over 160 years of records. On this exact day 3 years ago the high temperature was 2. On my sons birthday that same year on January 7th it was -35. Thats not windchill. My school district had 14 days off because it was either too cold or too snowy for kids to walk to school. And I live/teach in a place were cold snowy winters are the norm. My district had gone 5 years prior to that with 2 snow days total. The next winter we had 11 snow days. The entire Great Lakes surface waters were 98% frozen for the first time in almost 30 years. And those winters were blamed on global warming. When we have an unusually warm winter its blamed on global warming. When there is an average winter its global warming. I will 100% guarantee that if there was a unusually string of colder than average summers it would be global warming. (I’m sticking with the term all the scientists agreed on when this all started before they thought there had possibly been a pause in the warming and suddenly the term was switched to climate change which is obviously indisputable. I experience climate change 4 times a year without fail every single year.) I’m not even close to being ready to make a case for anything having to do with weather predictions over more than a 20 day projection. 60 years from now scientists will be asking how we could have been so convinced about any kind of global weather phenomena using computer predictions based on such antiquated underpowered ridiculous computers. Its pretty arrogant to assume that what we have today is the be all, end all of scientific inquiry because our instrumentation in 2017 is so amazingly capable. Could it be happening? Of Course.

  36. Richard says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Rod,

    If we’re not going to have a debate about climate change down here in the combox, could you at least lay off the word “denier”? That term was created by the Left in order lump their opponents in with truly despicable Holocaust deniers.

  37. francis says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Also, it probably means more groups like the Cajun Navy will be necessary, because many people will not be prepared. Civil society will have to step up because government cannot afford it.

  38. The Wet One says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Yeah.

    We’re just going to burn the world to the ground.

    Should be a good time.

    Are you letting your kids know what’s coming? Heck, will your home be above water in 20 – 50 years, not that you’ll necessarily be there that long, but something to think about. You may want to take as many pictures you can or save certain heirlooms or whatever. Change is coming your way down on the bayou.

  39. Caleb Bernacchio says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    One of the points that I like about Brad Gregory’s book is the way that he links MacIntyre’s claims about emotivism and agency as criterionless choice with anthropogenic global warning. Maybe this point has not been made forcefully or frequently enough. Maybe the point of our moral norms is not always apparent in the immediate context but only 100 or 500 years on. It seems that one could even make the argument that the burden of proof should be on challengers to traditional norms, or at least to radical critics who would seek to disregard age-old institutions (for instance marriage now; prohibitions against usury and avarice shortly after the Reformation). If the the legitimation of greed resulted in global warming 500 years later, radical critics need to explain in much greater detail why their proposals not have bad consequences when compared to existing norms.

  40. Joel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Wind turbines and solar PV have both reached the point where they now undercut coal power plants even without subsidies. If trend lines continue – and there’s no reason to think they won’t – wind and solar will soon undercut natural gas. Ergo, America will see declining CO2 emissions regardless of how stupid our leaders are. The free market is our friend on this issue.
    The economics are somewhat different in other countries – latitude, cloud cover, and prevailing winds obviously matter here, as do existing regulatory and subsidy regimes – but the numbers are showing the same trend everywhere. https://www.lazard.com/perspective/levelized-cost-of-energy-analysis-100/

  41. Nick Stuart says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Scott Adams addressed this today:

    http://blog.dilbert.com/post/156040355101/could-a-climate-science-expert-change-your

    Per your question “That is to say, at what point does the primary focus of we who accept anthropogenic global warming go on building up community resilience for what’s to come? What would that look like?”

    Move to higher ground?

    Definitely start living your life in a way where you walk your talk.

    Applying a version of Occam’s Razor, what would convince me to take AGW seriously is what are it’s disciples doing in their lives to structure their lifestyles in accord with their beliefs.

    When the following start to happen:
    *There are windmills in Nantucket Sound
    *When the experts have their big conferences via the Internet instead of jetting off to Davos and Paris
    *When the glitterati take staycations instead of jetting to Martha’s Vineyard etc.
    *When Al Gore, John Kerry, and all the rest ramp back their lifestyles

    Then I’ll be inclined to take them seriously.

    Meanwhile I’m old enough to remember the ’80s when a new ice age was the big scare.

  42. Pastor Brian says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Thorium reactors could solve all of this. It’s a proven technology. The US had an experimental thorium reactor running for years in Oak Ridge. My Dad saw it running. They shut it down in the 1970’s because they wanted reactors that produced fissile materials for bombs. The Nixon administration actually fired the director of the Oak Ridge lab in 1973 because he publicly advocated for LIFTR’s instead of uranium based reactors.

    Thorium reactors cannot do a Fukushima. They can incinerate 90% of conventional nuclear waste. Thorium is abundant in the earth’s crust, safe, and cannot be easily exploited by countries trying to develop nuclear weapons or by terrorists.

    https://www.ted.com/talks/kirk_sorensen_thorium_an_alternative_nuclear_fuel

    http://www.npr.org/2012/05/04/152026805/is-thorium-a-magic-bullet-for-our-energy-problems

  43. Dan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    China is moving on this. Mothballing plans for 104 coal plants. https://www.google.com/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN151090

  44. Heartright says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Dont tell me that a Democracy cannot do what a Democracy already has actually done.

    https://sweden.se/society/energy-use-in-sweden/

    Will, Determination, Thinking Big.

    Once upon a time, the United States was awesome at this kind of thing.

    [NFR: Sweden is a democracy filled with Swedes, who are among the most communal-minded people in the world. — RD]

  45. Kansan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Rod’s post a few days ago reminded me to check out some of the work of Paul Kingsnorth. The Dark Ecology essay, in particular, is terrific. Grapples with powerlessness to change the big picture and what can be done on an individual or small-group scale. As you said in your blog post, he has some good ideas there in his five possible types of action (that also carry over to the Benedict Option idea).

    Rod, I’m really glad that you spurred me to read Kingsnorth (he had previously been on my list of writers to look into). He seems to have a lot of value to say beyond just that essay, too. His politics are appealing and more complex than just right or left — from his personal web site:

    What are your politics?

    I am left wing. That is to say that I have an instinctive suspicion of authority, a sympathy with the underdog and a real, if sometimes awkwardly expressed, compassion for any people or creatures who seem to be under the thumb. In short, I like things to be fair. I don’t like capitalism, because capitalism is like a tank – it’s warm and safe if you’re on the inside, but hellish if you’re standing in its way. Also, I don’t like the cupidity, greed and vulgarity that the system fosters.

    I am also right wing. That is to say that I have a strong connection to place and nature, a sense of obligation and community, a belief in individual genius (not mine), and a lot of sympathy with the notion that we are all products of tradition and time, and can learn from both. I dislike the state as much as I dislike the corporation, I am deeply suspicious of the march of technological ‘progress’, and I think that liberal individualism in the West is now shading into nihilism. A correction, I suspect, is on the way.

  46. Forester says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    No one says it’s going to be easy. In fact it will be very hard. In my opinion what we need is a good old-fashioned statesman, a leader who by the force of his personality and with the tools available to him, takes a stand for the planet and against futility and moves us all forward, yes, China and India too.

    Think about President Kennedy saying we’d be on the moon by the end of the decade. Or FDR, presiding over both the Depression and the war, during which people sacrificed all kinds of things for the war effort, and they did it willingly because their President asked them to, and because everyone was in it together.

    I’ll admit that since then we’ve become a nation of softies, each of us chasing peak convenience, consuming and disposing, ad infinitum. So it will be very hard but we will ultimately come to understand that the alternative is worse.

  47. SDS says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    “At what point?”
    For many readers of this blog, I figure a while ago…..

    All these questions and conundrums were known and asked long ago by those willing to see past their wallet……

    And the available answers were the same…..
    We have no choice but to adapt…..even as we try to mitigate our own contributions to the mess……

    The only real question is how much time do we have to adapt……

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Trump and Israel

Four Flashpoints

Trump on Border Adjustment

Presidents, Profits, and Princes

Sexual Blackmail’s Long History

Fight at the Border

James M. Perry, 1927–2016

Will Donald Trump Shred the Iran Nuclear Deal?

The Trouble With Silence

Does Promoting American Values Make the World Safer?