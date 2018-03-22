Reader Axxr, posting on the “Her 2+2=4 Moment” thread:

I’ve posted under other articles about my career, a little bit. I spent years as a professor in the social sciences, which naturally proceeds from the fact that I was a young social justice warrior. Atheist, member of the communist party in my early youth. Full of righteous indignation at the oppressive forces that lay behind religion, patriarchy, capitalism, and so on.

As I aged and entered my thirties, I mellowed a bit; I was more civil, less urgent in my denunciations and rhetoric. I was more evidence-driven; I believed in research and data and empiricism and logic. But I didn’t question the fundamental rightness of my worldview. I even proposed and was married, over the bemused objections of some others that I knew who suspected marriage as such.

Naturally, being a committed leftist, I married another committed leftist. And being naive, I imagined that all of the rhetoric about capitalists and men and so on was meant not to apply to all capitalists or all men—just to the bad ones, just to the ones that were not serving the ends of “justice” in a broken world. I leave as an exercise for the reader whether I fairly made the same exceptions when I condemned others.

No doubt there are many who would snicker at my naivete, but there it is. I wasn’t one of them; I was on the right side of history, an ally, an activist, even—on my more aspirational days—a technocrat and mentor.

But it soon became clear that all was not well at home. In short order, I went from being a husband and a father (we had conceived quickly) to being a “man,” a pejorative term in the circles I was in, like other men, and bearing the same congenital flaws. Not merely to be suspected and to be kept away from the children, but to be condemned, to be punished, carrying all the patriarchal sins of my fathers. Similarly, the fact that I had a family to support and bills to pay, that I cared about careers and taxes and prices and return rates and some basic forms of propriety made clear that I was also a complicit “capitalist.”

The shift was subtle at first, but in time every discussion on any issue became one about my sex, my metonymy of the patriarchy, and my capitalist complicity. All perceived good actions on my part were dismissed as resulting from the influence and disciplining effect of my wife, feminism, and anti-capitalism as against my nefarious inborn tendencies. All perceived bad actions were, of course, the result of my manhood and my capitalist sympathies, which naturally sought to “oppress,” “dominate,” “pillage,” “exploit,” and so on. It couldn’t just be that I preferred a different dinner, thought that a particular expenditure was a bad one, felt that there was a better way to repair a cracked front door. No, I was man dominating woman, as is my wont, and capitalist exploiting domestic labor for my own benefit, as has happened since time immemorial.

I didn’t start fights, but soon a major fight every day there nonetheless was, and soon after that they turned violent (I was never violent in response). The violence against me was, naturally, justified; it was the violence of the oppressed against their oppressor. If I was really an ally, I would demonstrate that I could at once take a punch nonviolently and empathize with my attacker’s social plight and history of victimhood.

In time, I ran to wit’s end and a divorce resulted. I still wasn’t quite to 2+2 = 4. For me, it was all a tragedy, For her, it was a triumph. The oppressed had emerged victorious; woman had overcome man, all was well, a glorious day somewhere along history’s arc. The lack of any sense of tragedy or loss, and the gleeful triumphalism took me aback. There was no discussion, no human communication to be had; it all took place in activist platitudes as it by then had done for years.

I was taken aback once more when everyone in our circle of friends embraced and justified the triumphalist view. The rationalizations and explanations, given to my face in all seriousness, resulted in an epistemological break for me. For the first time, I opened my eyes and understood. I, naive soul that I am, was the only one in our entire circle that had imagined such things as “love” and “marriage” and “parenthood” to be simple, fundamental qualities. I’d believed I had a “marriage.” They, knowing better than to suppose that such things are anything other than largely defeated forms of slavery, had assumed I’d proposed ironically, or at the very least, with some radical intent.

For the rest, it was all ideology, and if I refused to see that and to be of good cheer about the guerrilla victory of female oppressed against male oppressor then perhaps I really *was* part of the male, white, corporate oppression after all. But come, let’s not be so dark about such things, after all, I had always been an ally, they were sure that underneath a little bruise or two to my ego, I was as edified by the rest that history had taken the proper turn and its implicit teleology had found expression in another particular case. Yes, perhaps I was divorced and my offspring now living with the inevitable “broken home” arrangement, but hey—the right side had won and the man had been vanquished, and kids need to be “liberated” from the nuclear family and to understand about patriarchy and its outcomes anyway.

Years of abuse as merely “the man,” a token, not an individual, culminating in a divorce and custody battle. And not a soul other than myself was troubled by it in the least. Nobody could even see the personal dimension; it was all structural politics. And it was all salutary at the end of the day, right and proper and good. Surely I could move beyond my petty, privileged concerns and see that this was all an instance of the general case of the battle against male oppression (me) by history’s female victims (her) and against capitalist revanchists (me) by those who refuse to be complicit (her).

And off everyone went to continue with their battles in the same terms, let’s all move on and do more good! For everyone but me, it was all about—and had always been about—power. It was then that I realized what had been meant all those years when anti-Marxists from former Soviet-bloc states that I encountered at conferences spoke of the loss of dignity—and even basic awareness of—the individual that occurs in Marxist societies.

I changed how I taught in the classroom. Not the data, but some of the implications. Some of the pat judgments and assurances about history’s telos. In time, I was called in to answer for my sins—for not sufficiently asserting certain self-evident social justice truths. I was not doing my part to bend the arc of history. I was sticking to data and method, but that wasn’t good enough; data and method have sources, and some of these—indeed most of them—are white and male. To cite a study without an extended critique of its while, male author was “uncritical” at best, “ideological” at worst (irony of ironies). No, data and method as such simply would not do. As this played out, it became clear to me that I would either comply or leave; no other choices presented themselves.

It suddenly seemed a small thing to leave my career behind as well. It all came together. 2 + 2 = 4 is a simple truth, not an assertion of power. I had been so wrong about so much. This equation doesn’t merit examination by “sociology of science” professionals, with an eye toward understanding its social construction and structural power implications. It simply is. 2 + 2 = 4. And some people will forever refuse to see it, not because they are inept or idiotic, but because there are other, more conscious agendas to which simple arithmetic doesn’t hold a candle and must be sacrificed.

It’s been a number of years now, but from those final weeks as a professor onward, I have been neither a man of the political left or the right. It’s been years for me, but after an entire lifetime and a Ph.D. and identity and publication record and so on, it’s taking some time to figure things out. My life has gone off the rails, but my soul is at peace. I’ll repeat what “The Other Side” said above, because it’s very apropos:

“I feel like I’m in a very strange liminal flux where I’m trying to figure out how being traditionally religious and culturally educated became the ultimate rebellion, and doing more charity work and donating than I used to. And to use a Jordan Petersonism, slowly but surely cleaning my room.”