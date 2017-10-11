Hey, if you live in the Baton Rouge area, come out on Thursday October 12 to eat some gumbo and raise money for Sequitur Classical Academy, BR’s classical Christian school. Ticket and event info here. I am part of one of the gumbo-making teams, so come out and taste our gumbo, and tell all the other teams that their gumbo is TOTALLY INFERIOR! There are lots of teams, so you’ll get to taste lots of different gumbos; this is not a bug, but a feature.

If you can’t make the big feed, then consider giving a tax-deductible donation to Sequitur (see here). It’s not going to be as much fun as eating gumbo, drinking beer, and laughing with a bunch of Louisiana folks, but you’ll still be doing good in the world.