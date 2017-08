Even in a hurricane no one is taking the cowboys coolers đŸ˜‚ #Harvey2017 #houstontexans pic.twitter.com/5fgSRGTh9d — Amjad Ismail (@AmjadIsmail90) August 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is so damn funny. The rivalry between Houston and Dallas is a real thing, in case you ever doubted.

You south Texans are in my prayers today. Readers, if you pray, please remember Texas. And please be generous with hurricane relief donations.