This appeared on Twitter yesterday:

Gérard Araud is the French ambassador to the United States.

Maybe you have forgotten something about the 1940s, Monsieur:

As James C. e-mails this morning:

All I can say is, you know how the French often talk about loving Americans but loathing our government? Que veut dire <> en français?

Seriously. Americans should be aware that this ambassadorial jackass no more represents the collective view of the French people than our own Twitter-in-Chief represents the view of the American people. But really, if M. Araud wanted to tweet only one thing that would be guaranteed to most insult and even most outrage Americans, well, this is it.