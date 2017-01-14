A German regional court in the city of Wuppertal affirmed a lower court decision last Friday stating that a violent attempt to burn the city’s synagogue by three men in 2014 was a justified expression of criticism of Israel’s policies.
Johannes Pinnel, a spokesman for the regional court in Wuppertal, outlined the court’s decision in a statement.
Three German Palestinians sought to torch the Wuppertal synagogue with Molotov cocktails in July, 2014. The local Wuppertal court panel said in its 2015 decision that the three men wanted to draw “attention to the Gaza conflict” with Israel. The court deemed the attack not to be motivated by antisemitism.
Wow, whoever could have imagined that burning a synagogue would be termed not anti-Semitic in Germany. (/snark)
More than 5,000 French Jews pulled up stakes and moved to Israel in the past year following a spike in anti-Semitism and terrorism fears, according to a new report.
The 2015 Paris terror attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish supermarket where four shoppers were murdered has been a catalyst, the Jewish Agency of Israel said in its report.
More than 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006.
Mene, mene tekel upharsin…