Summer Night Grace Episcopal Cemetery I, too, it seems have come to socialize

among the dead, scattered man that I am,

the old cemetery to walk with my

fellow revelers, brightly dressed in soft

cottons and linens. Yet, we may come to

some small saving recognition moving

among rows of the dead, their graves adorned

with votive candles, the flickering fire light

dancing on wicks to catch fire in our

diverted eyes. Laughing voices ring clear

as the tolling bell, which souls

might hear beneath head stones worn smooth from

a million rains. And lush the greens of grass,

of leaves, of moss, charged to life from summer

rain and the sponge, damp summer air, set a

different face against the wordless dead

laying in the dark moist earth, their embodiment,

for a time, traveling through the roots and

up the trunks and out the branches so they

might rest the night-sleeping dove and

awaken thoughtfulness from our thoughtless

hours. The rain-dampened canopy sends drops to

drip cool upon bare shoulders, the brow, running

quick and wild down the cheek and pool in the

cradle of the neck, while a thousand

whispers fall unfurled from ancient oaks

bowed and burdened with our history:

Ora pro nobis.

Ora pro nobis.

Ora pro nobis.

A reader writes to say he came last year to Walker Percy Weekend in St. Francisville, and was so moved by the opening night party next to the live-oak shaded churchyard of Grace Episcopal that he wrote this extraordinary poem:

Grace Church cemetery is that kind of place. St. Francisville is that kind of place. Walker Percy Weekend inspires these kinds of thoughts. We would love to see you this year, on June 1-2. There will be books, there will be lectures, there will be beer, crawfish, and bourbon. There will be Mary Pratt Percy Lobdell and Huger Foote talking on stage about their daddies, Walker and Shelby.

And there will be Grace.

