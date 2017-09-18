The other day I posted Tish Harrison Warren’s deeply moving reflection on how her church community has helped her grieve the passing of her father and two miscarriages in the past six months. A reader who identified himself as ATL said that he is in a lot of emotional pain now, but doesn’t have a church home. I asked him to e-mail me with his details, and I would turn to you all to see if you could help find him a church family.

He writes:

Thanks for offering to help me find a church. I’ve been too overwhelmed with things to make any progress and my last attempt a few years ago was not a success. I live in East Cobb, a suburb of Atlanta. I grew in a moderate Southern Baptist church and though I have respect for my friends and family who remain in the church, I’ve never felt 100% comfortable there. To be perfectly frank, big evangelical churches with massive video screens and praise bands are not my thing. However, I have conservative orientation and I not comfortable in liberal churches either. For example, I like the liturgical style of the Episcopal Church but that won’t work for obvious reasons. In an ideal world I’d like a smallish church where members take care of one another and folks aren’t highly political (right or left). I recognize that one cannot totally avoid politics, but I don’t want to be hectored on Sunday mornings. I’ve often thought that I need to start a Church of the Depressed where basic spiritual needs are met. Getting up Sunday morning, putting on nice clothes, getting the kids ready and presenting a happy. I-love-Jesus-face is beyond me right now.

ATL listed (for my eyes only) the burdens he is carrying now. They’re heavy, really heavy. Is there a place for him at your church in suburban Atlanta? Please explain why in the comments section, and tell him where he can find you.

And please, nobody chastise this guy for having church preferences. I totally understand where he’s coming from. For example, I’m not built for megachurch worship, though I don’t begrudge people who are what they get out of it.