I just got news that a man from my hometown was one of three people — including a child and his mother — who died in a hunting accident today. Authorities have not released the names of the dead, but the passing of Darrin Vince is being widely discussed and mourned on local social media.

This, from last week, was his final post on Facebook:

May God comfort those who mourn, and give the souls of the departed eternal peace. Let’s all remember to take Darrin Vince’s words to heart.