Those stupid, stupid people:

European Union lawmakers lifted the EU parliamentary immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Thursday for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence. Le Pen, who leads her National Front party in the European legislature, is under investigation in France for posting three graphic images of Islamic State executions on Twitter in December 2015, including the beheading of American journalist James Foley. Le Pen’s immunity shielded her from prosecution. By lifting it, after a request from the French judiciary, the parliament is allowing any eventual legal action against her. The move grants the prosecutor looking into the affair power to bring Le Pen in for police questioning. In the next steps, the prosecutor could drop the case, appoint an investigating magistrate to delve further into it, or send it straight to trial. A trial date ahead of the election in April and May would require the French legal process to go much faster than it normally does.

The law under which Le Pen could be charged forbids “publishing violent images”. Presumably if Le Pen had tweeted out clips from “Pulp Fiction,” she could also have been brought up on charges. Right?

But let’s be serious: Le Pen is being threatened with prosecution because she tweeted out actual images of actual murders carried out by Islamic militants. These images are ones that European elites would prefer not to see, and would prefer that their peoples not see, because they raise uncomfortable questions about Islamic radicalization and terrorism in Europe itself. Those questions raise more questions about what European governing elites are doing — or rather, not doing — to deal effectively with the threat inside Europe.

Therefore, Marine Le Pen must be silenced and punished for telling truths that are inconvenient to the European elites.

If I were her, I would say, “Bring it on!” If the ruling class is going to persecute Le Pen for tweeting images of actual events, they’re going to dig their own political graves. If they believe that Le Pen is using those images in an inflammatory or misleading way, then make that argument. But trying to throw her into the dock for tweets that are not false or defamatory is madness. They are going to make a free-speech martyr out of her — and hand her the French presidency.