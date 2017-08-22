When I first saw this, I thought it couldn’t possibly be true:

In a story that seems made for The Onion, but is actually true, according to multiple Outkick fans inside ESPN MSESPN decided to pull an Asian college football announcer named Robert Lee off the William and Mary at University of Virginia college football game because they were concerned that having an ASIAN FOOTBALL ANNOUNCER NAMED ROBERT LEE would be offensive to some viewers. Did I mention that Robert Lee is Asian?

But it is true. ESPN’s statement on the matter:

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”

This has to be the epitome of idiotic political correctness. On the bright side, if you are a sportscaster whose last name is Sherman, I bet your resume goes to the top of the pile at that craphouse.

Next week, retired CBS executives will commit hara-kiri to mitigate their shame over the network’s having aired The Dukes Of Hazzard.

I don’t know about you, but this kind of thing pushes me towards the “Hands Off Those Monuments” side, just to spite the p.c. poltroons. If I were going to the UVA game, I’d buy a Robert E. Lee t-shirt and wear it proudly. I might anyway, just to be an ornery punk. This iconoclastic insanity has to stop somewhere.