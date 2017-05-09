Take ten minutes today to watch the above graduation speech delivered yesterday at Emory University’s medical school, by Dr. Rachel Pocock. When she started medical school four years ago, she says, she read The Little Way of Ruthie Leming, and remained inspired by my late sister’s example throughout her training. She tells her graduating class that all doctors ought to have the same compassionate qualities as Ruthie, who was a small-town school teacher, and that everybody should aspire to create a town like St. Francisville, where folks care for each other in good times and in bad.

My family, and the memory of our Ruthie, is so honored by Dr. Pocock’s tribute. Fortunate are those who will call her their doctor. And fortunate is her fiancé, Deep Shah, who sent me this clip, to be spending the rest of his life with such a woman.