Reader “Annie” comments on Social Justice Warriors:

For years I’ve seen too many comments along the lines of “SJWs will get out in the real world and they won’t be able to handle it! They’re dumb but they’re in for a rude awakening.”

No, they are not. SJWism is the logical result of neoliberalism. As such, they will reinforce the globalist, imperialist Empire. The power of the meritocratic society gives our untitled aristocrats a belief in the rightness of their rule through the power of the resume and college credentialing. It’s kind of like being Born Again, except there’s not even the ghost of a belief in Sin to keep them in check. And there’s nothing like Confession, except making a list of grievances.

There’s a reason they’ve attached themselves to identity politics and gender ideology as opposed to climate change. They can jet to Southeast Asia for a semester, volunteer in South America for a year, travel to Turkey twice a year, and never think twice about their carbon footprint. They dine out more than any generation ever has, but they vote the right away and never think about warehouses or trucking lines. One fights climate change through the government, not through one’s personal choices.

SJWs are consolidating power. They’re the children of neoliberal boomers and they stand to inherit their parent’s and grandparent’s wealth & power. They criticize the faces of that power while embracing the underlying premises. Now it will be Science & Rationality that will rule, not Protestant Capitalists, and so they are justified.

It’s an enormous mistake to think they are going to grow up and accept things. I know too many of them who are all grown up, and they pride themselves on being “allies” even if they are not out smashing things. They are the Obama bureaucrats still in their jobs, the lawyers in California mid-level institutions, the doctors, the foreign correspondents. They are revolutionaries, but the revolution strangely keeps all wealthy urbanites like themselves in their Real Simple lifestyles. It’s a revolution forced upon the lower classes that gets corporations to signal their alliance and promises a future of material abundance for those willing to partake in the dream of creating a plastic humanity. The colleges are at the center of this revolution for a reason: they give the credentials. If the SJWs ever start rejecting the college system, then we’ll know something has changed.

The good news is that if you never liked Empire, you get to keep the moral high ground by opposing the boujee SJWs. Their self-righteousness is a farce. This is the toxic rot of meritocracy: we are watching the scions of the upper middle class and wealthy justify their rule to themselves, and us, through a progressive, statist politics which leaves the poor rotting on drugs, jobless, hopeless, fatherless. They don’t even know the consequences of the policies they promote because they only know these stories on paper, or while gentrifying a neighborhood.

It almost makes you long for an aristocracy where the power was an accident of birth, where there were reciprocal obligations. Interesting that the gap between the rich and the poor has never been greater than in the global meritocracy. They believe they actually have earned the right to tell the lower middle class why they were replaceable, or the poor why they should be grateful to be forced to stay in their failing schools. I, too, fear where this will lead.